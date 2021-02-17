Go Evo Introduces Vaccine and Test Tracking for its Health and Safety Platform

Monitor vaccinations and employee health with the Personal Protective App (PPA)

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Go Evo (Government Evolved) has announced the release of its Vaccine and Test Result Trackers, an important update to their Personal Protective App (PPA).



The Personal Protective App is a health and safety platform that enables workplace readiness through remote self-assessment, visitor screening, and more.

With the introduction of the new Vaccine and Test Result Trackers, organizations will be able to monitor who in their workplace has received COVID-19 tests and vaccinations for instant visibility into the well-being of their staff.

“Like everyone during this time, we have been focused on the future and adapting our platform to meet the new challenges employers are facing as they manage COVID-19 risks in the workplace,” said Justin Lum, Head of Operations for Go Evo. “Adding vaccine and test tracking capabilities to the PPA platform was a natural progression, recognizing that we are entering a new phase in the response to COVID-19 and employers will need updated tools to help.”

Go Evo’s Personal Protective App was developed in early 2020, leveraging their existing operations management system MESH, to respond to the immediate screening needs by employers across North America. The updated Personal Protective App is a simple, affordable way for organizations to keep their employees safe while protecting individual privacy and improving operational processes.

Features and benefits of the new Vaccine and Test Result Trackers include:

Real-time tracking of those in your organization who have received a COVID-19 or Influenza vaccine;

Easy upload process for users to attach vaccination records and test results on both mobile and desktop applications;

Email notification prompts for vaccine dose reminders;

Admin access to a Vaccine and Test Tracking dashboard for high-level visibility and reporting;

Seamless integration with the current PPA solution including employee and visitor screening tools.



The PPA Vaccine and Test Result Trackers are available now and can be easily implemented like all features of the Personal Protective App. Built with simplicity and adoption in mind, the PPA has been deployed in over 500 organizations across North America in industries like manufacturing, healthcare, education, government, retail, entertainment, and more. To learn about Go Evo’s Personal Protective App (PPA), please visit: http://go-evo.ca/pr

About Go Evo: Go Evo’s mission is to enable high-performance operations through automation. With our SaaS product suite, we provide the tools, training, and support to help organizations surpass their operational, asset, and work management goals.

For inquiries, please contact:

Justin Lum

Head of Operations

Go Evo

(647) 822-6673

justin@go-evo.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bcb6f389-c864-4e65-8041-3b0764ceb964

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45149078-0aca-460c-bbd5-080cf9ff389f