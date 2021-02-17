Enviro-Serv (OTC-EVSV) Retains Professional Real Estate Company to Secure Location for Indoor Cannabis Grow Facility in Michigan

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, FL, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ENVIRO-SERV, INC. (OTC: EVSV) is excited to provide shareholders with several exciting updates announcing the progress of the joint venture between Canna Capital Development Group and Enviro-Serv, Inc. specifically in regard to securing appropriate real estate for acquisition. Furthermore, news from the Wisconsin Governor’s office may prove to boost cannabis market outlook dramatically.



Chris Trina, Enviro-Serv, Inc. Chairman and CEO, revealed that, “We have retained a professional cannabis real estate company, Michigan Cannabis Properties, (WWW.MICHIGANCANNABISPROPERTIES.COM), to secure a proper location for the upper Michigan grow site.” The property to be acquired will house our growing equipment in an indoor cannabis grow facility.

Robert Hunsicker, COO of Scott Roberts Law, based in Detroit, whose real estate group is in charge of this property search, had this to say to EVSV shareholders, “The entire team at Michigan Cannabis Properties (MCP) is excited to work on finding a green-zoned property for Enviro-Serv. MCP services clients all over the state and can’t wait to tackle Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. This is a competitive market for commercial cannabis buyers, however, pairing MCP’s expertise with Enviro-Serv’s drive is sure to be a winning venture.”

Michigan was specifically targeted for this joint venture due to the business demand in the area. Because Michigan legalized state-licensed sales of recreational cannabis in December 2019, the local cannabis economy can be expected to grow significantly in years to come. The general location of this facility may prove to be even more lucrative than initially thought, as our home state of Wisconsin could likely soon experience full cannabis legalization as well. Last weekend, on Sunday, February 7th, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers proposed legalizing marijuana as part of his 2021-2023 biennial budget proposal.

According to the governor’s office, Cannabis legalization would end up generating upwards of 165 million dollars in annual revenue for the state, as soon as the second fiscal year of the two-year budget. With Enviro-Serv’s current position, the company stands to be a strong player in the burgeoning local cannabis market.

“Legalizing cannabis in our home state of Wisconsin will further expand the market for the Michigan Canna Capital Development Group and Enviro-Serv Inc. joint venture project,” says EVSV Chairman and CEO, Chris Trina. “Legalization in Wisconsin would open the door for future production and sales in this state as well, and I’m excited about the future of Wisconsin’s market, in both the Medical and Recreational Marijuana aspects.”

Wisconsin would join 15 other states in legalizing recreation marijuana, a multi-billion-dollar industry. According to a new report by Grand View Research Inc., the global legal marijuana market size is expected to reach 73.6 billion USD by 2027. The increasing legalization of cannabis for medicinal as well as recreational use is expected to promote the growth.

“It should be a truly exciting time for our shareholders as EVSV continues to build and increase shareholder value for our investors,” Trina stated. “We strongly believe with the recently proposed changes in legislation, 2021 will be our strongest year to date for Enviro-Serv, Inc.” To stay continuously updated on the company’s projects and successes, be sure to follow us on our official twitter account, in addition to our other social media and websites.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

CONTACT:

CHRIS TRINA

CEO

Enviro-Serv, Inc.

813-708-9910