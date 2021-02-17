SmileDirectClub’s Premium, Affordable Oral Care Products Now Available at Walgreens

New Partnership Boosts Company’s Innovative Oral Care Product Footprint To Over 10,000+ Retail Stores Nationwide

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, announced today that Walgreens is the latest retail partner to carry its innovative, category-disrupting oral care line. The partnership will make SmileDirectClub’s suite of products available at nearly 1,700 Walgreens locations across the U.S. and Walgreens.com.



Since launching its oral care line in 2020, SmileDirectClub has seen explosive growth in the oral care segment, specifically the whitening category. The Company’s bright on™ whitening is now America’s #1 whitening gel* and is solely responsible for driving growth in the U.S. whitening category in 2020, following years of decline.

This month, Walgreens customers may find SmileDirectClub’s products, including the Company’s best-selling bright on™ whitening products, whitening toothpaste, state-of-the-art electric toothbrush and replacement heads, and award-winning water flosser in the retail chain’s oral care aisle. Walgreens’ customers shopping in-store may also save up to $5 off SmileDirectClub oral care products by using a unique QR code coupon offer.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Walgreens and bring our oral care products to their stores, which serve as the top oral care destination for millions of people across the U.S.,” said Amy Keith, Vice President of Retail at SmileDirectClub. “By the end of this year, the products that helped SmileDirectClub create the first end-to-end solution for your smile will be available in every retail channel across the country, including drug stores, grocery stores, club stores, mass retailers and through e-commerce.”

Since launching in the U.S. in 2014, SmileDirectClub has become one of the fastest-growing health technology companies, serving well over one million customers around the world.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, now also offered directly via dentist and orthodontists’ offices. Through its cutting-edge teledentistry technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry, from clear aligner therapy to affordable, premium oral care products. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Hong Kong, Singapore and Spain. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

