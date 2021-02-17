MCI Connect, A First-of-its-kind Telemedicine Service, Launches in Ontario

New telemedicine offering extends the 30-year legacy of MCI The Doctor’s Office brick-and-mortar network

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI Connect (“MCI”, “the Platform”) (a division of MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc.) (TSX: DRDR) a telemedicine service that believes in offering primary, walk-in and specialised care for all Canadians, has launched today at mciconnect.ca .

Building on the 30 year legacy of MCI The Doctor’s Office brick-and-mortar network, MCI Connect offers OHIP covered appointments through an intuitive and easy-to-use platform that offers continuity of care, meaning in-person follow up appointments can be booked with the same doctor seen virtually.

While 70% of Canadians believe that virtual care is the future, 46% believe COVID-19 has made it more difficult to access healthcare. With pay-out-of-pocket telemedicine platforms on the rise, MCI believes that Canadian’s shouldn’t have to choose between safe access, affordable care, and best in class telemedicine.

Dr. Alexander Dobranowski MD., CEO of MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc., says, “Telemedicine as it exists within Canada has made it difficult for doctors to find the time and incentive to utilise the offering to its full potential, which, as a clinician-led company, we understand intimately. We are proud to have developed a technology and payment structure that is not only simple, but publicly insured. It enables the doctor-patient relationship to develop meaningfully over time. At the end of the day, we want to continue to support our healthcare professionals, while ensuring patients are accessing the best care available.”

The launch of MCI Connect follows months of careful testing. On connecting to the platform, appointments are triaged by an MCI nurse who either connects users with an available doctor, or books a future appointment. The platform is available across Canada between 8am - 9pm (local time), 7 days a week. For doctors, EMR and video calls take place in the same platform, removing the pain point of continually toggling between two dashboards. Patients can access their prescription and appointment history by request, and all data is secured and stored in Canada with compliance with Patient Privacy Legislation (PIPEDA).

About MCI Connect:

MCI Connect, a division of MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc (TSX: DRDR) is a complete virtual health platform, offering telemedicine by leveraging a network of brick-and-mortar primary care clinics for over 30 years, MCI The Doctor’s Office. The convenient and simple central offering allows patients to connect with top-rated doctors that deeply understand and take to heart the health of their patients today, so they can best support them tomorrow. Led by a proven management team of doctors and experienced executives, MCI focuses on helping thousands of Canadians stay healthy with virtual care options. Across the MCI Onehealth network, the company performs approximately 850,000 healthcare and healthcare related consultations annually to individual consumers and the employees of 250 corporate customers through a team of contracted physicians, 340 employees and other third-party customers. For more information, visit mciconnect.ca

