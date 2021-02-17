Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Applied Materials to Participate at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. announced today that Dan Durn, Senior Vice President and CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the virtual Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 2 beginning at 10:15 a.m. PT / 1:15 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the session will be available on the Applied Materials website at http://www.appliedmaterials.com/company/investor-relations and a replay will be available on the same day.

About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible the technology shaping the future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com.

Contact:
Ricky Gradwohl (editorial/media) 408.235.4676
Michael Sullivan (financial community) 408.986.7977


Primary Logo

