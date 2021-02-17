Seoul Robotics Partners With Mando on Mass Production of 3D LiDAR and Imaging Radar

Seoul Robotics’ perception software will pair with Mando’s 3D LiDAR and imaging radar sensors resulting in next-generation autonomy solutions for automotive, smart city and more

/EIN News/ -- ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seoul Robotics , the 3D computer vision company using AI and machine learning to power the future of mobility, today announces a partnership to mass produce LiDAR and imaging radar products with Mando, a global Tier-1 OE automotive parts manufacturer to carmakers like Hyundai and KIA Motors. By combining Seoul Robotics’ 3D perception software platform with Mando’s smart sensors, the companies will jointly develop all-in-one, hardware-software 3D sensor solutions for mobility applications spanning autonomous vehicles, smart cities, smart factories and unmanned robots.



Driven by growing interest in autonomy across industries and the lower cost of 3D sensors, the global LiDAR market is expected to grow dramatically over the next few years, reaching $3 billion by 2025 with a compound annual growth rate of almost 18%. As a result, smart sensors are seeing rapid advancement and deployment across industries. In mobility, this means LiDAR and 3D sensors are capable of much more than identifying vehicles and people. The sensors can now understand more sophisticated scenarios, take in their environment in more granular detail, and enable far better localization and prediction, resulting in safer, more accurate applications.

“To reap the benefits of advanced LiDAR sensors we’re seeing today, the sensors need to be paired with a perception software platform of equal caliber, and that software needs to be continuously updated and improved. As advancement quickens and demand on resources grows, it’s becoming increasingly difficult for organizations to develop their own hardware and software solutions for 3D sensors while remaining competitive in each area. Our partnership with Mando is a testament to that,” said HanBin Lee, CEO of Seoul Robotics. “This is the first automotive contract of its kind, unique in that our 3D perception software is being brought in from outside the manufacturer for mass produced LiDAR and imaging radar. With Mando, we will bring the best of LiDAR and imaging radar together with our industry-leading perception software solution to accelerate global adoption of autonomy for a more efficient, safer world.”

Seoul Robotics’ proprietary software, SENSR™, uses machine learning to analyze and understand 3D LiDAR and imaging radar data with extreme accuracy for multiple applications including ADAS, automated driving, V2X communication, traffic safety, retail analytics, smart cities and more. The software is compatible with more than 70 different types and models of 3D sensors and supports a range of functions from basic tracking and monitoring to autonomous mobility.

SENSR is uniquely equipped for LiDAR and imaging radar mobility products. Features include:

Static and Dynamic Object Classification : SENSR enables more robust understanding of both static and dynamic objects with different classes, an important element of both on-vehicle and infrastructure sensors

: SENSR enables more robust understanding of both static and dynamic objects with different classes, an important element of both on-vehicle and infrastructure sensors Exceptional Localization with GPS Alone : Greater on-vehicle infrastructure understanding—detection of curbsides, sidewalks and road barriers—without relying on an HD map

: Greater on-vehicle infrastructure understanding—detection of curbsides, sidewalks and road barriers—without relying on an HD map Weather-Filtering AI: Where most LiDAR and 3D data solutions are severely impaired in snow or rain, SENSR is able to glean and decipher through harsh weather conditions



"The application and quantity of high-performance smart sensors are expected to increase rapidly in the future as semiconductor technology advances," said Kang Hyung-jin, head of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) R&D Center at Mando. "In particular, image radar and LiDAR require high artificial intelligence recognition software technology."

For Seoul Robotics, this news comes on the heels of recent partnerships with BMW Group, which selected Seoul Robotics as a Tier-1 software provider, and Qualcomm, which selected Seoul Robotics as the software provider for its smart city accelerator program. To learn more about Seoul Robotics or SENSR or if you are looking to join the company’s growing team, visit https://www.seoulrobotics.org/ . To learn more about Mando, visit https://www.mando.com/m/eng/ .

About Seoul Robotics

Seoul Robotics is a 3D computer vision company building a perception platform that uses AI and machine learning to power the future of mobility. Founded in 2017, Seoul Robotics has partnered with OEMs, system integrators, and government agencies around the world to diversify the use of 3D data. The company has developed its own proprietary software, which is compatible with nearly all commercially available LiDAR and 3D data sensors, to increase accuracy, efficiency and ensure safety across a range of industries and applications. Seoul Robotics has offices in Seoul, Silicon Valley, Munich, and Detroit and is backed by leading global financial institutions. For more information, visit http://www.seoulrobotics.org/ .