Antios Therapeutics Appoints Accomplished Financial Executive, Tamra J. Adams, as its first Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antios Therapeutics, Inc. (“Antios”) today announced the appointment of seasoned financial executive, Tamra J. Adams, as the Company’s chief financial officer (CFO) effective March 1, 2021. Ms. Adams fills a newly created executive position at Antios as part of the Company’s rapid development.



“We have recently completed a Phase 1b clinical trial of our lead asset, ATI-2173, a potential backbone treatment in a functional curative regimen for chronic HBV infection, and anticipate presenting proof-of-concept data from the study in mid-2021,” said Gregory Mayes, chief executive officer of Antios. “We also look forward to aggressively moving the program into Phase 2 which will commence next month. For that reason, adding a senior financial executive experienced with emerging growth companies, including in biopharmaceuticals, to the executive management team is a critical step at this time. Tamra and I worked closely together at Engage Therapeutics for three years and I look forward to collaborating with her again as we continue to rapidly advance the development of ATI-2173 and evolve as a company.”

Ms. Adams has more than 25 years of experience in accounting and financial management. Before joining Antios, she founded Accounting Concepts, Inc., a firm that provided CFO, accounting, and financial services to emerging growth companies in the biopharmaceutical and information technology industries, including Engage Therapeutics, a company that was sold to UCB in 2020. Before that, Ms. Adams was a senior financial executive at Silverstorm Technologies, Inc., where she was responsible for financial and human resources functions and participated in an acquisition of the company by QLogic. Prior, she was the Controller of Starcite, Inc., an internet company, where she was responsible for financial reporting, business model development and internal control systems. Ms. Adams began her career at Ernst & Young, LLP, as a Senior Auditor specializing in entrepreneurial services and later at Goldman Sachs as a Senior Accounting Officer. Ms. Adams earned her B.S. in Accounting at State University of New York, Albany and is a certified public accountant in New York.

“I have spent the majority of my career managing the financial infrastructure for emerging growth companies and working with Antios gives me the opportunity to continue building upon that work,” said Ms. Adams. “The company is on a rapid growth trajectory and has the potential to make a significant contribution to public health. I look forward to helping build Antios into a leading biopharmaceutical company with the rest of the team.”

About ATI-2173

ATI-2173 is a novel, orally administered, liver-targeted Active Site Polymerase Inhibitor Nucleotide (ASPIN) molecule designed to deliver the 5’-monophosphate of clevudine to the liver. This L-nucleoside’s active 5’-triphosphate has unique antiviral properties as a non-competitive, non-chain terminating HBV polymerase inhibitor that distorts the active site of HBV polymerase resulting in potent HBV antiviral activity and extended off-treatment suppression of HBV DNA. ATI-2173 targets the liver, delivering high levels of the unique 5’- triphosphate while limiting systemic exposure to the parent L-nucleoside. ATI-2173 has the potential to become an integral part of a curative combination regimen for chronic hepatitis B.

About Antios Therapeutics Inc.

Antios Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat and cure viral diseases. Antios is currently developing ATI-2173, aiming to provide chronic hepatitis B infected patients with a curative combination regimen.

