Teekay Group Announces Fourth Quarter and Annual 2020 Earnings Results Conference Calls

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay Corporation (Teekay) (NYSE:TK), Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG) (NYSE:TGP), and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (Teekay Tankers) (NYSE:TNK) plan to release their financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 before market open on Thursday, February 25, 2021.



All shareholders, unitholders and interested parties are invited to listen to the live conference calls by choosing from the following options:

By dialing:



Entity Date Time (ET) Telephone Number (North America) Telephone Number (International) Conference Code Teekay February 25, 2021 11:00 a.m. 1 866 248 8441 1 647 792 1240 9287182 Teekay Tankers February 25, 2021 12:00 p.m. 1 800 430 8332 1 647 792 1241 2578684 Teekay LNG February 25, 2021 1:00 p.m. 1 800 437 2398 1 647 792 1240 5369396

By accessing the webcasts, which will be available on Teekay's website at www.teekay.com at the times noted above (the archives will remain on the website for a period of one year).



Accompanying Fourth Quarter and Annual 2020 Earnings Presentations will also be available at www.teekay.com in advance of the conference call start times.

About Teekay

Teekay is a leading provider of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Teekay provides these services primarily through its directly-owned fleet and its controlling ownership interests in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP), one of the world’s largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK), one of the world’s largest owners and operators of mid-sized crude tankers. The consolidated Teekay entities manage and operate total assets under management of approximately $9 billion, comprised of approximately 140 liquefied gas, offshore, and conventional tanker assets. With offices in 10 countries and approximately 5,500 seagoing and shore-based employees, Teekay provides a comprehensive set of marine services to the world’s leading oil and gas companies.

Teekay’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the symbol “TK”.

About Teekay LNG

Teekay LNG Partners is one of the world's largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing LNG and LPG services primarily under long-term, fee-based charter contracts through its interests in 47 LNG carriers, 23 mid-size LPG carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers. The Partnership's ownership interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. In addition, the Partnership owns a 30 percent interest in an LNG regasification terminal. Teekay LNG Partners is a publicly-traded master limited partnership formed by Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the LNG and LPG shipping sectors.

Teekay LNG’s common units and preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “TGP”, “TGP PR A” and “TGP PR B”, respectively.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers currently has a fleet of 50 double-hull tankers (including 26 Suezmax tankers, 15 Aframax tankers and nine LR2 product tankers), and also has one time chartered-in tanker. Teekay Tankers’ vessels are typically employed through a mix of short- or medium-term fixed-rate time charter contracts and spot tanker market trading. Teekay Tankers also owns a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) through a 50 percent-owned joint venture. In addition, Teekay Tankers owns a ship-to-ship transfer business that performs full service lightering and lightering support operations in the U.S. Gulf and Caribbean. Teekay Tankers was formed in December 2007 by Teekay Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its conventional oil tanker business.

Teekay Tankers’ Class A common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TNK.”

For Investor Relations

