Minor Cannabinoids Take Center Stage in New Suite of Consumer-friendly OTC Supplement Tablets

Volunteer Botanicals’ ‘flowable powders’ enable line of compounded cannabinoids in oil-free, fast-acting tablets from Hempleton Investment Group

/EIN News/ -- MURFREESBORO, Tenn., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a first-of-its-kind product, a new line of instant release CBD tablets combines compounded cannabinoid ingredients in precise formulations utilizing the patent-pending technology of Volunteer Botanicals. Prolifera Instant Release Tablets create powerhouse combinations of CBD and minor cannabinoids that replace the oil-based unpleasantness of typical CBD products with a familiar form factor that makes maintaining a CBD wellness regimen as easy as taking a daily vitamin.



“The future of cannabinoids is here,” said Justin Hamilton, CEO of Hempleton Investment Group. “Prolifera hemp-derived cannabinoid tablets are engineered with pharmaceutical technology that produces a consistent, instant-release dose of CBD and a boosted dose of minor cannabinoids more people are clamoring for to help amplify their CBD benefits. When we discovered how Volunteer Botanicals’ technology could compound cannabinoids into easy-to-ingest, familiar form factors, we knew we had to work together. This is how we integrate CBD and minor cannabinoids into people’s everyday regimens.”

The innovative suite of products from Hempleton Investment Group is made possible through Volunteer Botanicals’ Lipid Neutralization System (LNS), which creates miscible and “flowable” cannabinoid ingredients that can be combined to create precise formulations in traditional consumer-friendly products. Prolifera Instant Release Tablets are available in three, 50mg formulations:

Each Prolifera Instant Release Tablet is color coded per its minor cannabinoid formulation. This allows customers to easily break the scored 50mg tablets into two 25mg sections, which they can combine even further with other cannabinoid tablets to create the desired formulation that meets their individual needs. Consumers no longer need to worry if inconsistent tincture drops or poorly formulated gel capsules are meeting their needs. Plus, the distaste and oddity of consuming an oil-based “medicine” is eliminated.

“This is a CBD and cannabinoid delivery form that consumers understand and is easily integrated into their existing wellness regimen,” said Derek Odette, CEO of Volunteer Botanicals. “It is exactly what we have been working toward as we perfected the Lipid Neutralization System. We are seeing the day when the compounds of the hemp and cannabis plants can be effectively isolated, reformulated and recombined with other cannabinoids, nutritional supplements or even pharmaceuticals. The opportunities to create new wellness and health solutions are endless.”

Although CBD (cannabidiol) is the most widely recognized component of the hemp plant, there are actually more than 100 cannabinoids present in cannabis and hemp. Each cannabinoid produces its own benefits, and research is ongoing to uncover exactly how each compound can best be utilized. The new Prolifera line combines CBD with three of the most popular minor cannabinoids: CBN (cannabinol), CBG (cannabigerol) and CBC (cannabichromene). CBN has shown promise as a relaxation and sleep aid, CBG is effective in treating inflammation and anxiety and CBC has been shown to help with focus and pain management. When combined with CBD, each helps the other to amplify the benefits experienced.

“The effort to educate customers on how to use CBD tinctures or gummies while convincing them that these products are helpful has been an uphill battle,” said Hamilton. “Highly motivated and curious consumers will take the time to learn, but those who are either unfamiliar with CBD or who aren’t comfortable with non-traditional forms of delivery will not make the effort--and that is the vast majority of consumers who might otherwise try these products.”

According to Hamilton, reaching consumers in their comfort zone will greatly expand the market for CBD. The new Prolifera suite of CBD and minor cannabinoid tablets are created to meet this growing consumer need. They are currently available via the Prolifera website and at several Hemp Farmacy locations in North Carolina and Georgia, as well as available for wholesale opportunities.

The Prolifera Instant Release Tablets line will soon be expanded to include a CBC-boosted CBD tablet. In addition, Volunteer Botanicals and Hempleton are working together to complement the line with a series of supplement-style capsules featuring formulations of cannabinoids, vitamins and other supplement ingredients to focus on sleep aid, inflammation and energy under the brand name Prolifera Plus.

“This takes customizing cannabinoids to an entirely new level,” Odette said. ““We understand that to succeed, we need to simplify using CBD and cannabinoids while we normalize its delivery method. We think that Hempleton has scored a huge win forward with the massive consumer appeal and growth potential of the Prolifera line.”

About Volunteer Botanicals

Volunteer Botanicals develops precise cannabinoid formulations, providing manufacturers with consistent, versatile hemp-based ingredients for use in a wide variety of products that meet specific demands of product creators inside and outside the hemp industry. The company’s products provide the building blocks of miscible and “flowable” powders suited for food, beverage, supplements, nutraceutical and pharmaceutical products. Through innovation and technology, Volunteer Botanicals is taking cannabinoids mainstream. For more information, visit https://volunteerbotanicals.com .

About Hempleton Investment Group

Hempleton Investment Group is developing an ecosystem of vertically integrated investments operating on the forefront of the cannabis space toward the common goal of a vertical supply chain the company calls “Farm to Farmacy.” Today, that ecosystem includes HOPE Hemp Extracts, Legacy Farms Cannabis, The Hemp Farmacy, Prohibition Spa Skin Care and Prolifera. For more information, visit https://hempleton.com.