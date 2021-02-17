C-Bond nanoShield Chosen by Major Metropolitan U.S. City to Protect its Fleet of Municipal Vehicles from Windshield Chips and Cracks

/EIN News/ -- C-Bond products can help state and federal government agencies such as the U.S. Postal Service, military, and more to protect their fleets to decrease windshield repair and replacement costs and reduce vehicle downtime



City using C-Bond nanoShield on over a thousand vehicles

HOUSTON, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced that C-Bond nanoShield has been chosen by a major metropolitan U.S. city to protect its fleet of municipal vehicles from windshield damage and the rising costs of windshield repair and replacement.

C-Bond nanoShield protects and strengthens windshields by permeating the glass surface and repairing the microscopic flaws and defects on the glass that ultimately initiate chipping and cracking. The strengthening process begins immediately upon application and continues while the material cures in the following days. The product provides long-lasting protection from the increasing windshield repair costs associated with advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) sensor technologies.

The city is currently using C-Bond nanoShield on over a thousand vehicles in its fleet. The Company’s goal is to expand usage of C-Bond nanoShield to substantially the city’s entire fleet, which includes several thousand vehicles. The city has requested anonymity for safety reasons.

“C-Bond nanoShield is proven to reinforce microscopic defects in glass to prevent them from growing into larger chips and cracks that require costly repairs,” stated Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond. “We believe the city will recognize a significant savings on its fleet maintenance costs as well as reduced vehicle downtime to maintain productivity for city workers and the services they provide to citizens. We encourage other government agencies with fleet operations to examine how C-Bond products can benefit their overall fleet management as well,” concluded Silverman.

The annual market for automotive glass replacement services in the U.S. exceeded $5 billion in 2016, and is expected to surpass $8 billion by 2025, according to IbisWorld. Approximately 15 million windshields are replaced in the U.S. every year.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Company’s Safety Solutions Group sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions directly to private enterprises, schools, hospitals, and government agencies. The Company also sells disinfection products, including MB-10 Tablets. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBond_Systems.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that our goal is to expand usage of C-Bond nanoShield to substantially the city’s entire fleet, which includes several thousand vehicles; the likelihood that the city will recognize a significant savings on its fleet maintenance costs as well as reduced vehicle downtime to maintain productivity for city workers and the services they provide to citizens; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond’s ability to raise capital; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company’s and its customers’ ability to operate; the Company’s ability to source materials; the Company’s ability to retain key employees and consultants; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on March 25, 2020, its Forms 10-Q filed on November 16, 2020, August 14, 2020, and May 15, 2020, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact: Allison Tomek C-Bond Systems 6035 South Loop East Houston, TX 77033 atomek@cbondsystems.com Brokers and Analysts: Chesapeake Group 410-825-3930 info@chesapeakegp.com