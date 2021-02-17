Health Current Selects NowPow as Technology Partner to Implement a Statewide Social Determinants of Health Closed Loop Referral System in Arizona

AHCCCS, Arizona’s Health Information Exchange and 2-1-1 Arizona Team Up to Address Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) Screening & Referrals

/EIN News/ -- Phoenix, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Current, Arizona’s health information exchange (HIE), today announced the selection of NowPow as the vendor of choice for Arizona’s closed loop referral system (CLRS) to address social determinants of health (SDOH) needs in Arizona. By connecting healthcare and community service providers on a single statewide technology platform, this new service promises to streamline the referral process, foster easier access to vital services, and provide confirmation when social services are delivered.

The Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS), Arizona’s state Medicaid agency, launched its Whole Person Care Initiative (WPCI) to focus on the social factors that have an impact on individual health and well-being, such as housing, employment, criminal justice, non-emergency transportation, and home and community-based services interventions. As part of the WPCI strategy, AHCCCS partnered with Health Current to implement a technology solution that can support providers, health plans, community-based organizations (CBOs) and community stakeholders in meeting the social service needs of Arizonans.

In concert with AHCCCS, and in collaboration with 2-1-1 Arizona, which is operated by Crisis Response Network (CRN), Health Current embarked on an extensive evaluation process of available technology vendors who possess the capabilities to develop a single, statewide solution that:

Facilitates screening for social risk factors,

Seamlessly refers individuals to highly matched community resources, and

Serves as a closed loop referral platform for social-service fulfillment.

“We are thrilled to work with NowPow on this critically important service that promises to better connect healthcare providers and community-based organizations in Arizona,” said Melissa Kotrys, CEO of Health Current. “The robust capabilities of their technology solution, combined with their proven track record of success in other states, made NowPow an ideal collaborator for this initiative,” she added.

Arizona’s healthcare leadership at the state-level echoes this sentiment. “The SDOH closed loop referral system is foundational to our Whole Person Care Initiative,” said AHCCCS Director, Jami Snyder. “As Arizona’s trusted HIE, Health Current is the ideal community organization to implement this necessary technology. And by Health Current and 2-1-1 Arizona joining forces, we see this as a real opportunity to link current community resources with individuals’ social needs, ultimately resulting in improved member health and wellness,” adds Snyder.

By combining the forces of Health Current, AHCCCS and 2-1-1 Arizona, and leveraging the combined power of technology and trust, the NowPow platform promises to be a game changer in helping the community better serve the social service needs of all Arizonans.

“We take pride in being a vital connection point between individuals and the services they need,” said CRN President & CEO, Justin Chase. “CRN is honored to be involved in this valuable new initiative. In fact, we view it as a natural extension of why we exist – simply delivered in a new, robust technology soon to be available at the fingertips of healthcare providers and CBOs across the state,” he added.

With the guidance of roughly 35 healthcare organizations and CBOs across Arizona through Health Current’s SDOH Workgroup, Health Current and NowPow will collaboratively implement the system in the coming months with the first organizations using the new system this spring.

For more information on how your organization can join Arizona’s statewide SDOH closed loop referral system, or to register for the Arizona CLRS Virtual Roadshow information series, visit healthcurrent.org/SDOH.

About Health Current

Health Current is the health information exchange (HIE) that helps partners transform care by bringing together communities and information across Arizona. More complete information leads to better care and better outcomes. It makes healthcare transformation possible. Since 2007, Health Current has worked to become Arizona’s primary resource for information technology and exchange, integrating information with the delivery of care to improve the health and well-being of individuals and communities. Health Current: a partner that gives providers the information they need to make better clinical decisions and keep people healthy. Learn more at healthcurrent.org.

About NowPow

NowPow’s personalized community referral platform supports whole person care across whole communities. NowPow’s referrals are highly matched and filtered, making it easy to connect people to the right community resources so everyone can stay well, meet basic needs, manage with illness and care for others. NowPow’s population health solution provides deep community resource and referral insights to support process improvement, network health and quality, and care access and experience. Learn more at NowPow.com.

About AHCCCS

Founded in 1982, the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (written as AHCCCS and pronounced 'access') is Arizona's Medicaid program, a federal health care program jointly funded by the federal and state governments for individuals and families who qualify based on income level. Built on a system of competition and choice, AHCCCS is a $14 billion program that operates under an integrated managed care model. Contracted health plans coordinate and pay for physical and behavioral health care services delivered by more than 90,000 health care providers to more than 2 million Arizonans. Learn more at azahcccs.gov.

About 2-1-1 Arizona/Crisis Response Network

Crisis Response Network (CRN) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping individuals by Inspiring Hope and empowering transformation from HOPE to HEALTH through a continuum of crisis, referral and data services. Since 2007, CRN has been providing crisis call center services and in that short time has helped thousands of individuals and families get connected to the help they need. In 2017, CRN acquired the 2-1-1 Arizona Information and Referral Service designed to help individuals and families find resources that are available to them locally, throughout the state, and provide connections to critical services that can improve – and save – lives. Learn more at 211arizona.org.

