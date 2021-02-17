Cue Biopharma Announces Appointment of Matteo Levisetti, M.D. as Senior Vice President of Clinical Development

/EIN News/ -- Appointment to strengthen clinical development capabilities with a strategic and visionary immunotherapy leader as Cue Biopharma advances its pipeline of drug development programs

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engineering a novel class of injectable biologics designed to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells within the patient’s body, announced today it has appointed Dr. Matteo Levisetti as senior vice president of clinical development, effective February 22, 2021. Dr. Levisetti joins Cue Biopharma with extensive drug development experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, where he led global clinical development and regulatory strategies for multiple clinical development programs in immuno-oncology, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

“We are very pleased to welcome Matteo to Cue Biopharma,” said Ken Pienta, M.D., acting chief medical officer of Cue Biopharma. “Dr. Levisetti brings highly pertinent academic, medical and clinical development expertise in immunology and oncology which will enhance our clinical insights and development strategies at this important juncture. Matteo has an unwavering commitment to help develop promising, breakthrough therapies with the potential of significantly enhancing the lives of patients. Matteo and I will be working closely together overseeing Cue Biopharma’s ongoing CUE-101 Phase 1 dose escalation monotherapy trial and its combination trial KEYNOTE-A78, where it will be evaluating CUE-101 with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) as first-line treatment for HPV+ R/M HNSCC. Matteo will also help oversee CUE-102/A02, our second lead candidate in the IL-2 CUE-100 series, designed to target Wilms’ tumor 1 (WT1) specific T cells for the treatment of patients with solid and hematological cancers, as the company prepares for an Investigational New Drug (IND) filing in early 2022.”

Dr. Levisetti commented, “I am thrilled to be joining the Cue Biopharma team, as CUE-101 and the Immuno-STAT™ platform represents a potential breakthrough in immunotherapy for oncology and immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, and I look forward to advancing the development of these important potential new therapeutics with the goal of bringing selective immune modulation to patients suffering from a broad range of cancers and autoimmune diseases.”



About Matteo Levisetti

Matteo Levisetti brings extensive experience leading global clinical development for mid and large-size pharmaceutical companies. Prior to joining Cue Biopharma, Matteo served as Chief Medical Officer at DNAtrix directing and managing clinical operations and regulatory strategy for several clinical trials. Matteo also served as Chief Medical Officer at Dauntless Pharmaceuticals where he was responsible for all aspects of clinical development of endocrinology and oncology assets. Previously, Matteo directed immuno-oncology programs as Executive Director of Clinical Development at Mirati Therapeutics. Before joining Mirati, Matteo served as Global Head & Vice President, Translational Medicine, Immunology and Inflammation at Roche Pharma Research & Early Development and held several senior positions with Pfizer, including Global Clinical Lead. While working with Pfizer, Matteo led multiple early clinical development programs across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, immunology and oncology. Earlier in his career, Matteo held joint appointments as Assistant Professor in the Departments of Medicine, Pathology, and Immunology at Washington University School of Medicine. Matteo received his MD from the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine, completed residency training in internal medicine at the University of Chicago Hospitals, and completed subspecialty training in endocrinology and a research fellowship in immunology with Dr. Emil R. Unanue at Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is engineering a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells within the patient’s body to transform the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary platform, Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) is designed to harness the body’s intrinsic immune system without the need for ex vivo manipulation.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, we are led by an experienced management team and independent Board of Directors with deep expertise in the design and clinical development of protein biologics, immunology and immuno-oncology.

