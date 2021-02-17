AC Immune to Highlight Promising Alzheimer’s Vaccine at the SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a Swiss-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a broad pipeline focused on neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it will participate in the upcoming SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, taking place virtually on February 22–26, 2021.



During a fireside chat, AC Immune CEO Prof. Andrea Pfeifer will discuss the Company’s execution strategy to advance and accelerate its precision medicine approach to targeting neurodegenerative diseases. Prof. Pfeifer will also highlight AC Immune’s novel anti-phospho-Tau (pTau) vaccine candidate ACI-35.030, including recent interim Phase 1b/2a results that showed promising immunogenicity and safety in patients with early Alzheimer’s disease. AC Immune is developing ACI-35.030 in collaboration with its strategic partner Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: February 24, 2020 | 11:20–11:50 am ET / 5:20–5:50 pm CET

Format: Fireside chat

Presenter: Prof. Andrea Pfeifer, CEO, AC Immune SA

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events Page of AC Immune’s website.

About AC Immune SA

AC Immune SA is a Nasdaq-listed clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which aims to become a global leader in precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases. The Company utilizes two proprietary platforms, SupraAntigenTM and MorphomerTM, to design, discover and develop small molecule and biological therapeutics as well as diagnostic products intended to diagnose, prevent and modify neurodegenerative diseases caused by misfolding proteins. The Company's pipeline features nine therapeutic and three diagnostic product candidates, with six currently in clinical trials. It has collaborations with major pharmaceutical companies including Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Eli Lilly and Company and Janssen Pharmaceuticals.

