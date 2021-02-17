Industry-Leading Smartphone Repair Brand Expands Footprint, Opens First Location In Hawaii

Electronics Repair Business Keeps Kailua Community Connected

/EIN News/ -- KAILUA, Hawaii, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix has opened its first Hawaiian location in Kailua at 26 Ho'olai St. #400. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected.



uBreakiFix Kailua is owned by Oahu resident Jose Galeano, who plans to open four more stores on the island.

“I believe Oahu is underserved in tech repair, and I'm completely certain customers will love our customer care, community partnerships, and technology insight,” said Galeano. “Here at uBreakiFix, we’re problem solvers. I’ve always loved technology and had a passion for helping others with their technology issues, so it’s cool to find an organization that shares those same values.”

uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to drones, hoverboards, and game consoles. To date, uBreakiFix has completed more than 10.5 million repairs at its more than 600 locations across North America. While common fixes include shattered screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

Conveniently located just a few blocks from the main Kailua shopping district, uBreakiFix Kailua is centered in a popular hub for tourism and commerce on the island.

“This is the perfect location to spark uBreakiFix’s influence in Hawaii,” said Galeano. “Kailua feels like a small, friendly community, but its world-famous beaches attract a large number of tourists every year. As a beach town that respects the environment, this area aligns closely with uBreakiFix’s core value of offering sustainable device repair solutions over device replacement.”

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Hawaii and its communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/kailua. uBreakiFix Kailua is located at:

uBreakiFix

26 Hoolai St Suite 400, Kailua, HI 96734

(808) 762-4349

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging fxrom smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix leadership team and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

For more information, contact:

Ellie Holt

(229) 869-5305

ellie@seesparkgo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/044bc02c-b12d-40a9-a376-fb590f571ea2