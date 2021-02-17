Myovant Sciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants Under NYSE Rule 303A.08

/EIN News/ -- BASEL, Switzerland, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV), a healthcare company focused on redefining care for women and for men, today announced that it approved equity awards for 7 new employees with a grant date of February 16, 2021 pursuant to Myovant’s 2020 Inducement Plan. The equity awards were granted to the employees joining Myovant in accordance with NYSE’s Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08.



The new employees received, in the aggregate, restricted stock units (RSUs) to purchase 30,000 common shares of Myovant. One-fourth of the shares underlying each employee’s RSU will vest on the one-year anniversary of the grant date, with the balance of the common shares vesting in twelve equal quarterly installments thereafter, in each case, subject to each such employee’s continued employment with Myovant on such vesting dates. The RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2020 Inducement Plan and the applicable restricted stock unit agreements.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences aspires to redefine care for women and for men through purpose-driven science, empowering medicines, and transformative advocacy. We have one FDA-approved medicine, ORGOVYX™ (relugolix), for adult patients with advanced prostate cancer. Our lead product candidate, relugolix combination tablet (relugolix 40 mg, estradiol 1.0 mg, and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg), is under regulatory review in Europe and the U.S. for women with uterine fibroids and is under development for women with endometriosis. We are also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin-1 receptor agonist, which has completed a Phase 2a study for female infertility as part of assisted reproduction. Sumitovant Biopharma, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., is our majority shareholder. For more information, please visit our website at www.myovant.com. Follow @Myovant on Twitter and LinkedIn.

