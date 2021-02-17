Vincerx Pharma to Participate in the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: VINC), a biopharmaceutical company aspiring to address the unmet medical needs of patients with cancer through paradigm-shifting therapeutics, today announced that Vincerx’s Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Hamdy, M.D., and Chief Financial Officer, Alex Seelenberger, will present a corporate overview at the virtual SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, February 26, 2021.



Vincerx Presentation Details



Date: Friday, February 26, 2021



Time: 10:00 AM Eastern Time



Webcast: Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/svbleerink47/vinc/2654208



The presentation will be webcast live and archived for 90 days in the Investors section of the Company’s website.

About Vincerx Pharma, Inc.

Vincerx Pharma (Vincerx) is a recently formed clinical-stage life sciences company focused on leveraging its extensive development and oncology expertise to advance new therapies intended to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. Vincerx’s executive team has assembled a management team of biopharmaceutical experts with extensive experience in building and operating organizations that develop and deliver innovative medicines to patients. Vincerx’s current pipeline is derived from an exclusive license agreement with Bayer and includes a clinical-stage and follow-on small molecule drug program and a preclinical stage bioconjugation/next-generation antibody-drug conjugate platform. For more information, please visit www.vincerx.com.

Contacts

Bruce Mackle

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

646-889-1200

bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com



