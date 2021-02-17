Anaqua Acquires Quantify IP to Offer Advanced Intellectual Property Cost Budgeting and Forecasting Capabilities

Acquisition expands and enhances IP management products with Global IP Estimator and Portfolio Estimator

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaqua, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property management solutions, today announced that it has acquired global IP cost estimating software provider Quantify IP. The transaction further strengthens Anaqua’s strategic line of IP management solutions and offers law firms and corporations advanced portfolio cost budgeting and forecasting tools to enhance their IP management strategy.

Anaqua will invest in each of Quantify IP’s flagship offerings, Global IP Estimator® and Portfolio Estimator, and offer these solutions both standalone and integrated with Anaqua’s IP management software platforms. Global IP Estimator helps IP practitioners generate worldwide future-cost estimates for trademark, patent, design, and utility model applications. Portfolio Estimator helps IP practitioners calculate worldwide costs for an entire patent portfolio or trademark portfolio.

“Our goal is to continue delivering the most comprehensive IP management solutions that address the diversified needs of IP practitioners today and tomorrow,” said Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua. “We want to make sure customers have the right tools for their situation, practice, company, and strategies, that will bring the most value to their work processes and portfolios. With deep roots in IP cost estimating software, Quantify IP complements Anaqua’s robust set of IP management solutions by providing IP practitioners with more insight into their IP spend.”

With the acquisition, Anthony de Andrade will be stepping down from his current role as Quantify IP President and CEO, and Romeo will lead the team to further evolve the products.

“Anaqua understands the breadth and depth of our history and recognizes Quantify IP’s proven ability to deliver leading cost estimating solutions to the market,” said Andrade. “Our software products complement Anaqua’s innovative approach to delivering fully end-to-end IP management solutions designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline operations.”

Marks Baughan Securities LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Quantify IP in this transaction and Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to Anaqua.

About Anaqua

Anaqua, Inc. is a premium provider of integrated, end-to-end innovation and intellectual property (IP) management solutions, serving more than 50% of the top 20 U.S. patent filers, top 20 global brands, and a growing number of the most prestigious, forward-looking law firms. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Anaqua’s IP platform is used by over one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators globally. Its solution suite merges best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create one intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com.

About Quantify IP

Founded in 1984, Quantify IP is the creator of the well-established and innovative Global IP Estimator. The company’s product portfolio has subsequently expanded to include the Portfolio Estimator, the Strategy Planner, and the Company Portfolios Revealed. With researchers and developers working worldwide, an incredible customer service team, and loyal sales and marketing associates, their depth of knowledge and dedication to innovation is second only to their commitment to a client’s success.

