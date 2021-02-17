Where Food Comes From, Inc. Selected as Exclusive Certification Body for Upcycled Certification Standard

New Standard Developed by Upcycled Food Association Promotes Reduction in Food Waste and a Cleaner Environment through Growth in the Upcycled Food Economy

The Upcycled Standard, developed by the Upcycled Food Association, is designed to reduce food waste by promoting the upcycled food economy. Upcycled products use ingredients that have full nutritional value and are safe but for various reasons would have gone to waste. Operators that grow, produce, manufacture, process, and trade in food, beverages and other food-related products are eligible to apply for the Upcycled Certification. These operators must demonstrate that ingredients they handle have been procured and produced using verifiable supply chains.

It is estimated that more than 40% of food grown annually goes to waste. ReFED, a leading food waste research organization, estimates that the United States alone has 62.5 million tons of food that is wasted annually in the growing and processing stages.

There are more than 400 upcycled food products in the US marketplace, including food and beverages, dietary supplements, pet food, cosmetics, personal care products, and household cleaners. A Future Market Insights report estimates the value of the upcycled food industry to be more than $46 billion and growing. Whole Foods Market recently named upcycled food a top trend for 2021 and multiple recent studies have shown more than half of consumers want to purchase more upcycled products.

"The Upcycled Food Association is excited to bring on Where Food Comes From as the exclusive third-party certifying body for the launch of the Upcycled Certification Standard. We value WFCF's commitment to transparency and customer service and appreciate their willingness to join us on our mission to reduce food waste by growing the upcycled food economy," said Ben Gray, COO of Upcycled Food Association.

Leann Saunders, president of Where Food Comes From, said, “Our selection as the exclusive certifier for the Upcycled program puts Where Food Comes From at the forefront of an important new sustainability movement in the US today. We are excited to work with the Upcycled Foods Association and the many growers, processors and products companies who have committed to reducing food waste by employing transparent and sustainable production processes.”

About Where Food Comes From, Inc.

Where Food Comes From, Inc. is America’s trusted resource for third party verification of food production practices. Through proprietary technology and patented business processes, the Company supports more than 15,000 farmers, ranchers, vineyards, wineries, processors, retailers, distributors, trade associations, consumer brands and restaurants with a wide variety of value-added services. Through its IMI Global, Validus Verification Services, SureHarvest, WFCF Organic and Postelsia units, Where Food Comes From solutions are used to verify food claims, optimize production practices and enable food supply chains with analytics and data driven insights. In addition, the Company’s Where Food Comes From® retail and restaurant labeling program uses web-based customer education tools to connect consumers to the sources of the food they purchase, increasing meaningful consumer engagement for our clients.

About the Upcycled Food Association

The Upcycled Food Association is a nonprofit focused on reducing food waste by growing the upcycled food economy. Through research, standardization, and consumer education, the Upcycled Food Association is building a food system in which all food is elevated to its highest and best use. Our Member businesses represent the next generation of sustainable food. To learn more, visit www.upcycledfood.org.

