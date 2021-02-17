Wander + Ivy Launches New Collection of Limited Edition Varietals

A single-serve Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Rosé and Red Blend are among the certified-organic wines offered direct-to-consumer by Wander + Ivy this year

/EIN News/ -- Denver, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado-based Wander + Ivy announces the release of its new collection of limited edition varietals. The varietals, packaged in elegant and upscale single-serve glass bottles, will be available to ship directly to 39 states and are also available in select retail stores in Colorado, Texas, California and New York. Each wine varietal offered by Wander + Ivy is hand-picked from award-winning, family-owned vineyards around the world by Wander + Ivy’s renowned winemaker and team of certified level II Sommeliers, including Founder and CEO Dana Spaulding.

The company, which experienced 450-percent growth in 2020, will launch new vintages of the following varietals in early March 2021. All are now available to Pre-Order.

French Rosé

California Chardonnay

New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc

California Cabernet Sauvignon

Spanish Red Blend

For each vintage it offers, Wander + Ivy partners with sustainable wine producers who use certified-organic grapes. Each bottle is a 6.3-ounce serving (one-fourth of a traditional wine bottle) that is perfect for wine lovers who want convenience but refuse to compromise on quality.

“We poured our hearts into this new collection. This launch comes after months of hard work sourcing the highest quality wines and scaling our production capabilities. We are thrilled to launch new vintages of last year’s collection, which our fans loved. We are also very excited to bring back our New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, which was a best seller and personal favorite that we offered when we launched in 2018.”

The patented glass packaging of the Wander + Ivy lineup provides a safe alternative to sharing traditional wine bottles at small gatherings and gives individuals a classic wine experience without the risk of wasting the leftovers of a larger bottle of wine. Event organizers and caterers are also fans of Wander + Ivy, as the company’s single-serve lineup is a classy and convenient option to offer guests who value experience and variety.

# # #

About Wander + Ivy

Denver-based Wander + Ivy is a certified woman- and disability-owned company providing quality wine in upscale single-serve packaging. All Wander + Ivy wines are produced by award-winning, family-owned vineyards around the world. Each year, Wander + Ivy donates 1-percent of total sales to a nonprofit providing healthy food to those in need. Varietals change seasonally and are available for purchase in select retail stores in Colorado, Texas, California and New York or online at www.wanderandivy.com/wine-shop.

Attachments

Helen Anderson Wander + Ivy 6189773053 helen@turnitup.marketing