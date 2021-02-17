Gatik Announces Electrification Strategy with Electric Autonomous Box Truck

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gatik , an autonomous technology company specializing in B2B short-haul logistics, today announced its electrification strategy with the introduction of the industry’s first Electric Autonomous Box Trucks. These new Electric Autonomous Box Trucks are designed with an all-electric powertrain, boast a range of 120 miles and can reach full charge in less than 1.5 hours, providing an energy-efficient autonomous solution to optimize freight movement on the middle mile.



The first of Gatik’s Electric Autonomous Box Trucks, based on existing OEM vehicle chassis, will be deployed for customers in New Orleans, February 2021. To produce the new vehicles, Gatik collaborated with VIA Motors, a leading OEM of electric commercial vehicles with superior life-cycle economics. These vehicles include VIA Motor’s proven advanced electric drive technology. The updated vehicle architecture offers powerful advantages to Gatik’s customers including significant emissions reductions, and savings on fuel and powertrain maintenance costs which can be passed on directly to consumers. Gatik is also working closely with its customers to install charging stations at distribution hubs and vehicle depots to maximize operational efficiency and economics.

“Helping our customers as they meet their ambitious emissions targets is a key pillar of our long-term strategy. Our Electric Autonomous Box Trucks are defining a new frontier in sustainability, while continuing to offer the cost reductions and shorter delivery times our autonomous solution is known for,” said Gautam Narang, CEO & Co-Founder of Gatik. “The B2B short-haul market is ideally suited to electric technology thanks to the route lengths involved. Trucks can charge while they’re being loaded, enabling continuous service during operational hours.”

Gatik offers customers a range of autonomous delivery vehicles between 11 and 26 feet in length, all of which are customized to deliver ambient, cold and frozen goods. The company’s product offerings ensure reliable capacity and control over service levels for Fortune 500 retailers, and a cost-effective way to scale hub-and-spoke operations. Gatik’s electrification strategy provides retailers with the groundbreaking ability to automate their on-road transportation networks, while meeting their corporate sustainability and reduced emissions goals.

Gatik was founded in 2017 by veterans of the autonomous technology industry and has established offices in Palo Alto and Toronto. The company’s mission is to deliver goods safely and efficiently using autonomous vehicles. With its fleet of light to medium duty trucks, Gatik is leading the way in autonomous middle mile delivery. The company focuses on short-haul, B2B logistics for Fortune 500 retailers such as Walmart and Loblaw. Gatik enables its customers to optimize their hub-and-spoke supply chain operations, enhance inventory pooling across multiple locations, reduce costs and meet an unprecedented demand for contactless delivery.

