When Sustainability Meets Affordability: Jayman BUILT Introduces its Net Zero Certified Home of the Future

Alberta homebuilder continues to redefine the standard for Alberta homes with the next generation in energy efficiency and technology with its Quantum Performance Ultra-E Home

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta and EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With utility costs expected to double by 20301, Alberta’s largest homebuilder Jayman BUILT (Jayman) is proud to sell its full portfolio of existing home models built to Net Zero certification with its new Quantum Performance Ultra E-Home product line. Buyers can now choose from their preferred award-winning Jayman model home with the option to upgrade their purchase with a Quantum Performance home. This home is designed, engineered, computer modeled, constructed and tested to produce as much energy from on-site renewable sources as it consumes on an annual basis. Fitted with the newest and best technology available, the Quantum Performance home boasts significant energy efficient enhancements that reduces home operating costs, exceeds 2030 building code and meets 2050 Net Zero targets.



Taking a quantum leap forward in energy efficient inclusions, the Quantum Performance Ultra E-Home has received Net Zero certification from an independent rating and testing system developed by the Canadian Home Builders Association in conjunction with Natural Resources Canada. Net Zero homes are 80 per cent more energy efficient than a home built to conventional standards and have shown to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by over 8 tonnes every year. Based on current utility costs and carbon tax rates, Quantum Performance homeowners are expected to save approximately $2,200 per year on utility costs compared to the average Canadian house, and $2,300 on utility costs compared to the average Alberta house with savings increasing over time as costs increase.

“This home of the future will provide our homebuyers with an affordable, top-selling home model with everyday smart home technology that will make their lives easier, safer, healthier and gives them back valuable time – all while lowering their carbon footprint,” says Dave Desormeaux, President, Jayman BUILT. “At Jayman, we are proud to continue to be a leader in sustainable home building, helping to ensure a greener future for our province.”

Committed to the science of home building, Jayman’s Quantum home is thoughtfully designed as a complete system rather than a series of individual components. In consideration that Canadians spend a significant amount of time indoors, Jayman offers an Ultraviolet air purification system in the Quantum home to continuously destroy 99 per cent of biological contaminants in the air system. Jayman’s consideration for environmentally conscious fittings is all in the details, including the Quantum Performance proprietary wall system, on-site electrical generation, the Dalkin FIT Heat Pump and air conditioning system, the Rheem Air Source Heat Pump hot water tank with Wi-Fi connection and more.

“Jayman is proud to welcome Albertans to the homes of the future as we have redefined the science of homebuilding by combining healthier, smarter and more energy efficient homes than any other homebuilder in the market,” said Jay Westman, Chairman and CEO, Jayman BUILT. “We pride ourselves on our award-winning designs and professional customer experience. We are leading by example in Canada and have met 2050 Net Zero targets as of today.”

Having spearheaded the introduction of BUILT GREEN® in Alberta in 2003 and registered the first BUILT GREEN® home in 2005, Jayman is committed to ongoing innovation with the end goals of saving their customers money, protecting home buyer’s health and reducing their environmental footprint.

Albertans who are interested in this ground-breaking development can visit the Madeline showhome in Calgary’s south community of Seton, or the Charlotte showhome in Edmonton’s new southeast community of Charlesworth. For more information on Jayman BUILT’s Quantum Performance Ultra-E home, visit www.jayman.com.

About Jayman BUILT

For 40 years, Jayman BUILT has continually redefined the way new homes are built, bought and, most importantly, lived in. Customer experience is always at the heart of this journey. Participating in community developments in Calgary, Airdrie, Cochrane, Edmonton, Leduc and Sherwood Park, Jayman BUILT is one of the largest homebuilders in Alberta. For more information, visit www.jayman.com.

1 Natural Resources Canada, 2015a; Statistics Canada, 2015d