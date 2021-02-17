InvestorBrandNetwork’s NetworkNewsWire Returns to Serve as the Official NewsWire for Informa’s FinovateEurope Conference

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company part of the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), today announces that it will collaborate once again with Informa for the upcoming FinovateEurope . NNW will be serving as the official newswire while IBN serves as an official media sponsor.



The conference, set to take place March 23-25, 2021, will be held in an entirely digital format, enabling thousands of delegates to attend and interact with one another from the comfort of their own homes. Set to feature more than 1,000 senior attendees in addition to 50+ expert speakers and 25+ insightful demos of new technologies currently revolutionizing the fintech industry, the FinovateEurope conference promises to help attendees gain insights into the latest trends, challenges and opportunities within the rapidly evolving fintech space.

IBN and NNW will work in conjunction with one another to leverage their extensive array of corporate communications solutions to increase recognition for conference participants who are seeking to enhance visibility before investors, journalists, consumers and the public. Effective brand awareness strategies offered by NNW include financial news and content distribution, syndicated placement, content curation, social media, audio press releases and more.

“We are delighted to continue our longstanding partnership with the NetworkNewsWire team, who will be serving once again as FinovateEurope’s official newswire partner,” said Greg Palmer, VP of Finovate. “Our collaboration with NetworkNewsWire and the InvestorBrandNetwork, coupled with their direct connections to an expansive audience via broad social media capabilities, puts us in the ideal position to provide exceptional exposure and value to our presenters and attendees.”

This year’s FinovateEurope event will take place over three days, enabling more than a thousand attendees from around the globe to network and interact with one another within a socially engaged digital environment. In addition, and as a new feature within the conference series, this year’s event will host a unique Startup Booster programme designed to impart useful skills and tips to startup founders and employees.

“We look forward to each collaboration with Finovate’s highly professional team as we work collectively to promote an industry that is making active strides every day,” said Jonathan Keim, director of communications for NetworkNewsWire. “This partnership is a highlight for our team, and we are excited to once again highlight the best and most innovative financial and banking technologies from around the globe.”

For additional details about FinovateEurope, including registration information, visit https://ibn.fm/PFL5J .

