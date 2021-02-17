Outlook Therapeutics to Participate in Cantor Fitzgerald’s Virtual Panel Discussion: Eyeing Key Events and Programs in the Ophthalmology Space in 2021

/EIN News/ -- MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, today announced that Lawrence A. Kenyon, President, CEO and CFO of Outlook Therapeutics, will participate in the Cantor Fitzgerald “Eyeing Key Events and Programs in the Ophthalmology Space in 2021” virtual panel being held on Friday, February 19, 2021 from 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM ET.



The panel, hosted by Kristen Kluska, Equity Research Analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald, will discuss market opportunities across numerous indications in the ophthalmology space and will include highlights from participating company pipelines, previously reported datasets, and upcoming 2021 milestones and events.

To attend the virtual panel, please register in advance here.

About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Outlook Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg) as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. If ONS-5010 is approved, Outlook Therapeutics expects to commercialize it as the first and only FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in treating a range of retinal diseases in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, China and other markets. Outlook Therapeutics expects to file ONS-5010 with the U.S. FDA as a new BLA under the PHSA 351(a) regulatory pathway, initially for wet AMD. For more information, please visit www.outlooktherapeutics.com.

CONTACTS:

Media Inquiries:

Harriet Ullman

Assistant Vice President

LaVoieHealthScience

T: 617-669-3082

hullman@lavoiehealthscience.com

Investor Inquiries:

Jenene Thomas

Chief Executive Officer

JTC Team, LLC

T: 833.475.8247

OTLK@jtcir.com