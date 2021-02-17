LPL Financial’s New Brand Identity Ushers in a New Era of Advice and Affirms to Advisors: “Your Greatness Is Our Goal”

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC today announced the launch of a modernized brand identity reflecting the firm's renewed culture, legacy of innovation and enduring commitment to advisors. As American investors increasingly seek objective advice from a trusted financial advisor, the independent market leader is reimagining the future of advice, in partnership with advisors, with brand positioning that emphasizes to advisors, “Your greatness is our goal.”



“With a renewed culture and sense of purpose, a constantly evolving suite of services and technologies, and even new ways of affiliating with us, we have reshaped our vision of what is possible for the future of our industry, and our collective place in it,” said Heather Randolph Carter, LPL Financial executive vice president and Chief Marketing and Communication Officer. “By refreshing the LPL brand, we are bringing our story up to date to demonstrate the unique value we strive to bring to our advisors every day.”

The new visual expression is reflected across LPL’s websites, social media channels and among the resources accessible to advisors. Three core tenets inspire LPL’s renewed brand positioning.

Building tomorrow—together. We’re stronger together. We have the ability to build a better future for financial advice when we work with you, our advisors. The strength of our partnership will enable us to build a better tomorrow.

We’re stronger together. We have the ability to build a better future for financial advice when we work with you, our advisors. The strength of our partnership will enable us to build a better tomorrow. On your terms. Advisors thrive with freedom of choice. Success isn’t born from one-size-fits-all solutions. It happens when each individual is empowered to dictate their terms and run their practice, their way.

Advisors thrive with freedom of choice. Success isn’t born from one-size-fits-all solutions. It happens when each individual is empowered to dictate their terms and run their practice, their way. So you can soar. Your potential is limitless. You’re supporting your investors in a world of change, delivering expertise that’s nothing less than exceptional, and improving their experience above all else. Our purpose is to enable you to do all of that and more; to unlock your potential, amplify your accomplishments and support you at every turn.



Founded in 1989 as an alternative to traditional Wall Street firms, LPL’s journey has been guided by the needs of its advisors. With the firm working for the advisor—and not the other way around—LPL has been able to lead advisors into each next phase of advice, by expanding the capabilities and resources available to advisors, digitizing and modernizing the advisor’s experience, and nurturing a culture that fuels its mission: “We take care of our advisors so they can take care of their clients.”

“LPL is grounded in the principles of independence and freedom. That remains the essence of our brand,” Randolph Carter said. “But as the marketplace has changed, so has LPL. Our new brand look and feel reflects what it means to be a partner to advisors in today’s marketplace and reaffirms that what matters to advisors will always be what matters most to LPL.”



About LPL Financial

At LPL Financial (https://www.lpl.com), we exist to serve financial advisors; their greatness is our goal. Founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around, we continue to believe that advisors are driving the future of financial advice. And we’re committed to advancing the industry by keeping those advisors at the forefront. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve: freedom to choose the business model, services, and technologies that allow them to run their perfect practice; and freedom to manage their client relationships, choosing the investment product mix that helps meet their clients’ needs and delivering a personalized client experience. With access to LPL’s expertise and support, advisors across the nation are empowered to run successful businesses and deliver objective financial advice for American investors. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc