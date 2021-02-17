WATERFORD HOTEL GROUP TO MANAGE THE INN AT ONU

/EIN News/ -- Waterford, CT, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterford Hotel Group, one of the nation’s top hotel management companies, has been selected by Ohio Northern University (ONU) to manage The Inn at Ohio Northern University. ONU is the sole owner of The Inn, a campus landmark built in 2008 and located on the beautiful 300-acre campus in Ada, Ohio.



“Ohio Northern is pleased to partner with the premier hospitality company Waterford Hotel Group to assume management oversight of The Inn,” said Daniel DiBiasio, ONU president. “The Inn will continue to be a great resource for our region, sustaining its high level of quality and service. We expect a smooth transition and look forward to working with the Waterford Hotel Group.”

The Inn at ONU is a full-service inn consisting of 67 guestrooms and 3,000 square feet of meeting space for events of up to 100 people. Other amenities include a pub, a 24-hour gym, and a courtyard garden with a furnished patio. Guestroom amenities include free Wi-Fi, flatscreen TVs, coffeemakers, microwaves, and minifridges. Some rooms have fireplaces, and suites include living rooms with sofas.

“Waterford has years of experience providing hotel management services for educational institutions. We understand the uniqueness of the investment and the importance of meeting owner objectives,” said Michael Heaton, President of Waterford Hotel Group. “We look forward to working with ONU and the team in furthering the goals for The Inn.”

The Inn at ONU is just minutes away from walking and biking paths, the Freed Center for the Performing Arts, Presser Recital Hall, Elzay Gallery of Art, the ONU Dial-Roberson Stadium, and the Wilson Football Factory. The campus is within 90 minutes of several major cities, including Dayton, Columbus, Toledo, and Ft. Wayne, IN. Its convenient location is perfect for campus visits, social events, romantic getaways, and business and weekend leisure travel.

ABOUT WATERFORD HOTEL GROUP

Established in 1986, Waterford Hotel Group is one of the top national hotel management companies. Waterford Hotel Group is an approved operator for the leading hotel brands and experienced with virtually every type of hotel product, including full service, select service, independent, and resort properties, as well as convention centers. The company has managed more than 100 properties nationwide, ranging from large multi-use projects to small independent inns. For information, visit waterfordhotelgroup.com.

Lisa Beers Waterford Hotel Group 860-701-9621 lbeers@waterfordhotelgroup.com