The National Law Journal Names ProSearch a 2021 Legal Technology Trailblazer

Annual NLJ List recognizes leading innovative companies serving the legal market

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSearch, a leading provider of comprehensive discovery and compliance solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, is proud to announce it has been named to The National Law Journal’s 2021 Legal Technology Trailblazers list. The annual special supplement, formerly Emerging Legal Technologies, spotlights companies that are changing the ways law firms and legal departments operate by delivering innovative solutions that improve the practice of law. ProSearch is among the 2021 Trailblazers in recognition of its Enterprise discovery solution

ProSearch reimagines the conventional approach to solution design and service delivery, helping clients take control of their discovery processes by staying focused on legal and strategic issues while reducing risk and costs. The company’s Enterprise offering is a unique partnership model, scalable and tailored to help legal teams manage their work and make more informed business decisions. Using source data typically collected and processed for single matters or one-off solutions, ProSearch repurposes information with reusable data assets created and carried across matters. A recent ProSearch Enterprise solution built on the Relativity platform resulted in a 75 percent reduction in the client’s review spend.

“We are honored to be included among this year’s NLJ Legal Technology Trailblazers,” says Julia Hasenzahl, ProSearch CEO. “In our Enterprise offering, a ProSearch team effectively becomes an extension of our client’s, listening and collaborating on solutions that maximize investments and improve outcomes. The model is lauded by our long-term clients and partners, but this additional recognition by the National Law Journal further validates our innovative approach.”

NLJ’s 2021 Legal Technologies Trailblazers was released on February 1 as a special supplement to The National Law Journal. Keith Edwards, Vice President, Legal Market Leader at ALM Media, LLC, which publishes the NLJ, says in the supplement, “We are proud to spotlight a handful of companies and products that are truly agents of change.”

About ProSearch

ProSearch enables corporations and law firms to meet electronic discovery, fraud investigation, compliance and information governance requirements at scale with precision and ease. The ProSearch team of consultants, data scientists, linguists, project managers, attorneys and discovery specialists collaborates with clients to execute their matter strategies and ensure on-target, on-budget, on-time delivery. Learn more about solutions and careers at ProSearch by visiting Prosearch.com.