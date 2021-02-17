Jay Nayak Joins Elior North America as Chief Information Officer

/EIN News/ -- Charlotte, NC, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elior North America has named Jay Nayak as the culinary management company’s chief information officer.

Nayak brings more than 23 years of experience working within global organizations in the technology, logistics and supply chain functions to her role. Her passion for technology, strong business acumen and collaborative approach have produced a proven record of developing solutions, improving visibility and tracking, and increasing accountability within technology teams. She has a history of adding value and improving net profits for organizations by improving operational efficiencies and restructuring policies and procedures where needed, while maintaining a strong focus on customer service.

“We are thrilled to have Jay as part of the team. Her expertise will help us deliver on our growth ambitions, in addition to helping develop our talented Information Services team to achieve the next level of performance,” said Olivier Poirot, president and CEO at Elior North America. “Our organization will benefit from Jay’s experience in motivating and leading highly focused teams and in developing and executing the right strategy and roadmap to support our organizational goals.”

Most recently, Jay served as CIO at Kids II, where she was recognized as a corporate finalist for the 2020 CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards for her outstanding leadership, management effectiveness and business value she created through technology innovation.

“It’s a privilege to join such a vibrant organization with a passionate and talented team fully focused on their clients’ success,” said Jay Nayak, chief information officer, Elior North America. “As our clients’ needs continue to evolve, I look forward to working with our great team to help build a strong technology foundation to support our continued growth and agility.”

Jay is currently serving as a member of the board of advisors for Elliot Systems, a company specializing in IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) Technology. She is also on the board of Houston-based non-profit organization HAAS, having previously served a two-year term as its president. She is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Elior North America

Elior North America is a family of distinct hospitality companies with more than 50 years of industry experience and 15,000 team members united in our passion for food, service and excellence. We share an appetite for growth which drives all of us to continually reimagine our customers’ experience. The company is part of the European contract catering firm Elior Group. Learn more at www.elior-na.com.

