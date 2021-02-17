Special Envoy Ján Kubiš Pays His First Visit to Libya, Meets Libyan Officials in Tripoli

UN Secretary-General Special Envoy for Libya and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Ján Kubiš arrived yesterday in Tripoli, in his first visit to Libya after his appointment, to meet with Libyan officials and stakeholders in different parts of the country.

Special Envoy Kubiš, accompanied by Assistant Secretary-General (ASG) and UNSMIL Coordinator Raisedon Zenenga and ASG/Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Libya Georgette Gagnon, met today with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Mohamed Siyala, Deputy President of the Presidency Council (PC) Ahmed Mitig and PC member Abdulsalam Kajman, who congratulated him on his appointment and offered full support to the Special Envoy in his mission as well as to the work of the United Nations.

They discussed a wide range of issues, including national and international dynamics in light of the successful outcome of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) meeting in Switzerland, which resulted in the selection of a new unified interim executive authority, and the importance of moving forward with the full implementation of the Roadmap, including a smooth transition of power.

Mr. Kubiš expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and reiterated the UN full support to the Libyan people in their pursuit of peace, stability, prosperity and unity, especially through the holding of national elections on 24 December 2021. He reasserted the UN continuous support on humanitarian and developments fronts, especially in light of the challenges facing the Libyan people due to the threat of COVID-19 pandemic.

Special Envoy Kubiš, along with ASG/UNSMIL Coordinator Zenenga and ASG/HC/RC Gagnon, also met with the Minister of Interior, Mr. Fathi Bashagha and commended him for his active engagement in and support for the LPDF. They discussed the political and security situation in Libya and stressed the need to move forward with the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement through the work of the 5+5 Joint Military Commission, as well as of the LPDF Roadmap leading to the elections.

Special Envoy Ján Kubiš continued with his international contacts. On Monday he was received in Tunisia by H.E. President of the Republic of Tunisia Kais Said and held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Othman al-Jerandi. These days he also had telephone calls with Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Algeria Sabri Boukadoum and of Italy Luigi Di Maio.