InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast Featuring Mark Palumbo, Founder & CEO of CannAssist International Corp.

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Mark Palumbo, founder and CEO of CannAssist International Corp. (OTCQB: CNSC). As noted in the interview, CannAssist International is a company born on research.

“We really saw a lot of stuff coming out in the industry early on where the application of CBD was very good and very promising; however, the reality of how things were being presented didn’t translate that level of performance,” Palumbo said. “Our initial attempts were at enhancing the performance of the CBD molecule … the research focused on making sure that we could make this product and we could make it in large volume. Once the concept was proven, which we did through third-party labs, we could show what properties it had to enhance … the problems that the CBD was having. One was, because of its oil solubility, its bioavailability was limited. The other one … was stability. … We ran an analysis to show we could enhance that quite a bit, and we’ve got a shelf life now of two years.”

Palumbo then spoke to CannAssist’s business model, including the decision to take the company public on the OTCQB Venture Market.

“The business model was to move on to becoming a public company. … Among the things that we were seeing out in the market were claims that were being made that weren’t necessarily supportable or, from the FDA point of view, legal. So, we decided on the public company model so that we would have absolute transparency. … In addition to the transparency, the other reason for going public was the fundraising opportunities. … We found that would be a more viable way to maintain a level of decision-making ownership of the company and keep it to its visions and, ultimately, its dreams.”

To hear the whole episode and subscribe for future episodes, visit: https://podcast.bell2bell.com

Palumbo next turned his attention to the company’s technology, which was developed as a product of Xceptor Labs, CannAssist’s technology-focused subsidiary. He noted that the company’s platform is capable of improving the performance of CBD and a host of other oil-soluble active ingredients, including non-CBD cannabinoids, terpenes, essential oils and oil-soluble vitamins.

“Xceptor Labs uses a B2B business model,” he explained. “We basically can generate a raw material and customize that raw material. We can sell it to other tech houses … and, of course, for the branded companies, we can do it in such a way that we can customize what they’re looking for and help them make the claims that they seek to make.”

“The other side of the business for us is B2C,” Palumbo continued. “We have a brand we call Xceptol. Once we were having the level of success we were with the performance of this product, we really wanted to get it to as many people as we could … to make sure that it was accessible and understandable.”

Join InvestorBrandNetwork’s Stuart Smith and Mark Palumbo, founder and CEO of CannAssist International Corp. (OTCQB: CNSC), to hear more about CannAssist’s management team, as well as the company’s milestones in 2020 and goals for 2021.

To hear the whole episode and subscribe for future episodes, visit: https://podcast.bell2bell.com

The latest installment of The Bell2Bell Podcast continues to reinforce InvestorBrandNetwork’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers and the growing IBN Podcast Series. For more than 15 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies.

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About InvestorBrandNetwork

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information on IBN, visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website, applicable to all content provided by IBN wherever published or re-published: https://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com