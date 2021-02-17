Atlas Technical Consultants Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading provider of professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental and consulting services, announced today that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market closes on Monday, March 8, 2021. A webcast and conference call will be held that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (4:00 p.m. Central time) to review the Company’s fourth quarter and full year results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

The live webcast and archived replay of the conference call can be accessed on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.oneatlas.com. For those unable to access the webcast, the conference call will be accessible domestically or internationally, by dialing 1-877-407-9716 or 1-201-493-6779, respectively. Upon dialing in, please request to join the Atlas Technical Consultants Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. To access the replay of the call, dial 1-844-512-2921 (Domestic) and 1-412-317-6671 (International) with pass code 13715777.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, program management, and consulting services. Under the name Atlas Technical Consultants, we offer solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets. With a nationwide footprint and more than 3,300 employees, Atlas provides a broad range of mission-critical technical services, helping clients test, inspect, certify, plan, design, and manage a wide variety of projects across diverse end markets. For more information, go to https://www.oneatlas.com.

Contacts

Investors

512-851-1507

ir@oneatlas.com



