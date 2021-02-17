Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Proactive news headlines including Tartisan Nickel, Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Mandalay Resources and Heritage Cannabis

Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

/EIN News/ -- New York, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
- Tartisan Nickel Corp (CSE:TN) (OTCMKTS:TTSRF) boosts its footprint at the Sill Lake lead-silver project with new claims click here

- Heritage Cannabis Corp (CSE:CANN) (OTCQX:HERTF) (FRA:2UE) preparing to launch new recreational and medical products in Canada and the US this year  click here

- HempFusion Wellness Inc (TSE:CBD.U) (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) (FRA:8OO) set to become the exclusive CBD supplier for a Mount Sinai Hospital clinical trial  click here

- Aurania Resources Ltd (CVE:ARU) (OTCQB:AUIAF) (FRA:20Q) granted first concessions in northern Peru  click here

- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc (CSE:AGN) (OTCQB:AGNPF) (FRA:AGW) updates on progress of Phase 2b final data from coronavirus trial  click here

- NetCents Technology Inc (CSE:NC) (FRA:26N) (OTCQB:NTTCF) records $8.2M in January transactions as 1Q revenue surges  click here

- Mandalay Resources Corp (TSE:MND) (OTCQB:MNDJF) (FRA:R7X2) releases positive results from depth drill testing at Lake zone, Björkdal mine  click here

- Fury Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:FURY) (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) (FRA:AUN1) planning up to 10,000m of drilling at Committee Bay gold project this summer  click here

- Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR) (OTCMKTS:VRCFF) (FRA:VR62) applies for permit for IP survey and drilling at Mal Wen project  click here

- KushCo Holdings Inc (OTCQX:KSHB) renews Abstrax Tech partnership to bring its customers “unique terpene innovations”  click here

About Proactive

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

•           Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

•           We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

•           We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

•           Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

•           We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


 


