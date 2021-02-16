Senate Democrats Unveil 2021 Agenda, Commit to Building Back a Stronger Colorado For All

Senate Democrats legislative agenda seeks to restore Coloradans after the pandemic & reimagine a future where everyone can thrive

DENVER, CO – Today, the Colorado Senate Democratic Caucus reconvened its 73rd General Assembly and outlined its agenda for the 2021 legislative session, focusing on building back a stronger Colorado after a year of devastation and loss amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The caucus aims to focus on responding to the urgent needs of Coloradans, revitalizing the economy, restoring communities to pre-pandemic health, and reimagining Colorado’s future so that all residents have an opportunity to succeed.

In his opening day remarks, Senate President Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo, said:

“We come ready and willing to not just recover from this pandemic and the civil discord that has gripped our nation – but build back a stronger, more just Colorado. Like the trials of previous generations, this pandemic has and will make us stronger, but it will also make us more connected, more human. Not because such a conclusion is a given but because we can choose to alchemize pain into purpose. Together, we will turn the page of this disaster to one of replenishment and renewal. We will eliminate the threat of this virus, revitalize our economy, and restore our community pillars so we can ensure that every Coloradans has the chance to thrive."

After 11 months of profound challenges in Colorado and throughout the United States, Senate Democrats are determined to find common ground with colleagues across the aisle, work to combat systems of inequality, and deliver results to struggling communities.

In outlining their priorities, Senate Democrats describe a stepped approach to their strategy – focusing first and foremost on providing immediate relief and then moving forward on a path of recovery and reform:

RESPONDING TO THE PANDEMIC: With the pandemic still raging on, Senate Democrats recognize the need to urgently provide direct relief to struggling businesses and families. As such, they will continue to build on the progress they made in the extraordinary session as well as the brief session in January. With a new administration in office at a national level, they plan to direct any potential federal funds to programs most in need. As the session continues they have made a commitment to working in a bipartisan manner and considering any and all ideas that get us past this pandemic.

RESTORING COMMUNITY PILLARS & REVITALIZING OUR ECONOMY: Beyond providing immediate relief for Coloradans, Senate Democrats acknowledge the need to find solutions that restore and revitalize communities to pre-pandemic health. Critical initiatives and institutions like Medicaid and public schools have suffered devastating funding losses, while the job market has been severely damaged. Senate Democrats are committed to reviving Colorado’s economy and replenishing public programs in order to heal the wounds caused by the pandemic and create the Colorado comeback through school investment, corporate tax reform, job creation, and economic stimulus.

REIMAGINING OUR FUTURE: The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a serious toll on Colorado, but Senate Democrats know how important it is to use this opportunity to not only recover, but build back in a way that prioritizes hard-working people across the state. Senate Democrats strongly believe that returning to “normal” is not good enough and that reimagining a future where regular people can thrive is a top priority. Senate Democrats are committed to creating an economy that works for everyone, ensuring that Coloradans have access to affordable healthcare, and preserving our planet for generations to come.

“We need to triage the most urgent needs of our residents and then work to rebuild our foundations and redesign our future in a prosperous and equitable way,” said President Garcia. “Returning to the status quo is unacceptable. Too many Coloradans have been overburdened and under-rewarded in a system that siphons work by the many to create power for the few. Bank accounts of the wealthy and bottom lines of the largest corporations do not illustrate the prosperity of our state. We need to use this pandemic to create structural economic change that puts people first.”

The full transcript of Senate President Garcia’s opening day speech can be found here.