BusyCo., Launches Pocket-Sized Showers for Busy Women: 100% Zero-Waste Individually Packaged Products
Made in the USA from residual cotton textile scraps, BusyCo. wants to help redefine women’s routines for the betterment of all.
Our body wipes are an easy fix for life’s day-to-day demands. Whether ‘self care’ involves a nap or a treadmill, we refuse to sacrifice beauty and wellness to maximize our time.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Launched this year, BusyCo. (Busy) is bringing real skincare benefits to body care. Busy, a conscious beauty brand on a mission to help women do more with less, is cleaning up the beauty wipe space. Made in the USA, powered by wind energy, 100% clean, and with 0% waste, Busy sets a new standard for self-care: one that does good by you and Mama Earth.
— Jamie Steenbakkers, co founder and COO
The line includes:
Body wipes that feel like a refreshing bath in a to-go-sized packet.
Face wipes with the same skin-brightening ingredients you’d get in a 60-minute facial.
Feminine wipes that balance your PH and refresh you naturally.
Deodorant wipes that work hard and keep going.
Hand wipes that are sanitizing, antibacterial and moisturizing.
Similar to the issue with using plastic straws, wipes are a rising problem for the wellbeing of our environment. Research done by Good Housekeeping shows that 90% of the wipes on the market contain plastic, which doesn’t biodegrade, but rather breaks down into hundreds of thousands of microplastic pieces, wreaking havoc on our oceans and environment. With 60 trillion wipes used annually, this plastic waste is a major contributor to pollution of our earth.
Busy’s wipes are made from excess fabrics from clothing manufacturers, giving the textiles a second life. All ‘mainstream’ wipes use non-recyclable packaging which is impossible to break down given the different plastics used in the process that bind as one. Most wipes are also made with polyester. As such, trillions of single-use plastic sachets enter landfills every year.
“My aha-moment came in my freshman year of Babson. I started working on my own personal care products to find ways to gain time I was losing while getting ready. It was a huge pet peeve,” said Jamie Steenbakkers, COO and Co-Founder of BusyCo. “A few years later, we’ve nailed what our customer really wants. We’re really proud of our new line, especially because it merges sustainable practices with skin-care benefits. We believe that personal care for busy women is long-overdue for an update. It’s time for women to take back their time,” she added.
Busy’s IP lamination process allowed the brand to introduce the first-ever curbside recyclable package for its size and purpose. Busy is committed to traceability and wants to ensure transparency in the process. The textile is processed at a wind-powered manufacturing plant with clean ingredients that vary by product. Some of these are glycolic acid, charcoal, AHA/BHA, prebiotics, retinol, caffeine, and squalane. Approved by the Credo Clean Standard Guidelines, Busy uses ethically sourced ingredients that are vegan and sulfate-free and that also offer skin-care benefits, specifically, for anti-aging, sun-damage, and moisturizing.
“Our body wipes are our best seller so far. Among many traits, they help improve the look of uneven skin tone, and address the damage caused by daily exposure to pollutants and sun,” added Steenbakkers. “Most importantly, amid the uncertainty of COVID-19 and this crazy time that has families facing additional stressors, our body wipes are an easy fix for life’s day-to-day demands. Whether ‘self care’ involves a nap or a treadmill, we refuse to sacrifice beauty and wellness to maximize our time,” she added.
Busy can be found online at www.getbusy.co and at major national retailers such as Amazon, Anthropologie, Beauty Brands, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Bed Bath & Beyond, and on-board at JetBlue (Mint). For more information please visit www.getbusy.co or @Busy_Beauty_ on Instagram.
About BusyCo.
BusyCo. (Busy) is a sustainable beauty brand made in the USA. Busy is on a mission to empower women to take back their time. We think all women, including mama earth, deserve better. For this reason, we’re committed to helping women look and feel their best with clean ingredients and sustainable materials that are good for our customers and good for the planet. We believe women can have more — more time, more energy, and yes, even more naps — with less. Less rush. Less stress. Less waste. And it all starts with Busy.
About Jamie Steenbakkers
Jamie Steenbakkers is BusyCo’s COO and Co-Founder. She’s the true Busy prototype and it all started with an idea she had to save time in the shower, and in life. She believes women should have the freedom to freshen up as they see fit, whether that’s 5 minutes or 5 hours. She believes that by creating this new standard of self-care, women will finally have the time, freedom and opportunity to pursue whatever matters most. A graduate of Babson College, Steenbakkers is a proud Canadian that now lives in Boston to fulfill the ultimate entrepreneurial dream.
