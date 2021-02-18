BusyCo., Launches Pocket-Sized Showers for Busy Women: 100% Zero-Waste Individually Packaged Products

Welcome to zero waste clean beauty.

Made in the USA from residual cotton textile scraps, BusyCo. wants to help redefine women’s routines for the betterment of all.

Our body wipes are an easy fix for life’s day-to-day demands. Whether ‘self care’ involves a nap or a treadmill, we refuse to sacrifice beauty and wellness to maximize our time.” — Jamie Steenbakkers, co founder and COO