Schools, Institutions Invited to Register for Wisconsin’s Chili Lunch

Release Date: February 11, 2021

Media Contact: Ti Gauger, Public Information Officer, 608-224-5007

Download PDF

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) encourages schools and other institutions to register for the third annual Wisconsin Chili Lunch (WCL) on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Over 200 sites across Wisconsin have already registered, including 43 K-12 schools. These sites will serve a chili lunch with ingredients sourced from local farms to 29,883 K-12 students, 1,383 children in early care, and 2,414 adults.

“This event is a great way to encourage schools and institutions to prepare and serve chili made with locally-sourced products," said April Yancer, Director of DATCP's Farm to School and Institution program. “The chili lunch spotlights the work of farmers, school food service providers, and the members of Wisconsin's Farm to School network."

In addition to produce, WCL asks participants to utilize local beans, grains, meats, and dairy products like cheese, yogurt, and sour cream. Schools can use the official WCL chili recipe or their own favorite recipe. To register for the lunch, view recipes, and find help with sourcing ingredients, visit the University of Wisconsin Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems (CIAS) online at www.cias.wisc.edu/chililunch/.

Visit the WCL Facebook page to see the fun and delicious photos from past WCL days. Share your Wisconsin Chili Lunch event by using the hashtags #showusyourspoonful, #f2schili, and #wichililunch on social media.

DATCP collaborates with the CIAS, and other organizations and agencies that are part of the Wisconsin Farm to School network to support the Wisconsin Chili Lunch. Learn more about DATCP's Farm to School Program at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Growing_WI/FarmToSchool.aspx.

###

Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.