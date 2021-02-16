» News » 2021 » Department of Natural Resources awards $4.18 milli...

Department of Natural Resources awards $4.18 million in assistance to Carrollton

City will make extensive drinking water system improvements

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, FEB. 16, 2021 - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources awarded $4.18 million in financial assistance to the city of Carrollton for upgrades to its drinking water distribution system. The project is estimated to cost $4.47 million and is anticipated to be completed by December 2021.

During the project, the city will replace more than 22,000 feet of pipe, along with fittings, valves, service connections, meters and other necessary accessories. This project will enable the city to maintain and operate a water system that meets drinking water quality standards and provides reliable water service both now and into the future.

The project will be funded by a $4.18 million low-interest Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan administered through the department and $288,383 from other funding sources. This funding package is estimated to save the city’s ratepayers approximately $900,000 in interest costs over the loan’s 20-year term.

The Drinking Water State Revolving Fund finances improvements to drinking water treatment plants and distribution systems, water storage and supply facilities, as well as interconnection or consolidation projects. Communities who borrow from the fund benefit from the below-market interest rate and from expert assistance a department project manager provides throughout each project.

“We’re proud that Missouri is one of the nation’s strongest, most vibrant states to live and work,” said Governor Mike Parson. “This would not be possible without our communities, which means we have to ensure that every community across the state has what it needs to grow and thrive. This includes helping communities maintain key infrastructure such as drinking water systems.”

“An important part of our work is helping Missouri communities maintain and improve their aging water treatment systems,” said Carol Comer, director of the Department of Natural Resources. “One way we do that is by offering financial assistance through programs like the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund. Through this and other assistance programs, communities can improve key infrastructure while protecting public health and the environment.”

The department’s Financial Assistance Center is committed to working with communities to assist with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. This project will be funded wholly or in part with monies received from the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency.

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit dnr.mo.gov/env/wpp/srf/index.html.

###