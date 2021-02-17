Introducing Jamaica’s Top Artist and Music Consultant, LuckyKidd
Look out for LuckyKidd, former Reggae and dancehall musician, now a gospel artist.KINGSTON, SAINT. ANN, JAMAICA, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hard work and determination can get you anywhere, and LuckyKidd is living proof of that. His songwriting skills have pushed him to master the art of producing independent music. From gospel to reggae and dancehall, LuckyKidd music has always been versatile. The artist hopes that his music can instill listeners with a feeling of hope, peace, and fulfillment in life as they pursue their dreams.
One of his most recent singles out on Youtube is “Turn Your Back,” from the reggae album, ‘True Leader.’ The heavy beats of this song along with the lyrics paint a vivid picture of the ups and downs of life. Listeners relate to the song as well as the album on a deep level. That is why ‘True Leader’ peaked at #3 on the USA Amazon Reggae Chart.
To turn his music into masterpieces, he has worked with many major musical personalities in the industry. The artist has worked closely with recording artist, producer, and CEO of Timezone International Records, Lynk da Boss. He has also had the opportunity to collaborate with beat composers like Slickwidit Records and Cruz Rock for his ‘True Leader’ album.
The singer-songwriter gained recognition after performing with artists Popcaan, Bounty Killer, Chronixx, Beenie Man, D Angel, Zagga, and Elephant Man. By working with so many diverse artists, the singer-songwriter got to start Music&Royalties Explained, a society created to educate independent musicians about the industry.
In the upcoming years, LuckyKidd plans to work on his gospel music to honor the musical blessings he has received from God. The hope is to complete two soulful albums glorifying God and multiple singles that will attract like-minded gospel listeners. Check out LuckyKidd and his music, now available for streaming and purchase on all major music platforms like Apple Music and Spotify. Listeners can also follow the artist on social media for updates. To contact the artist for reviews, interviews, and collaborations, use the information below.
LuckyKidd is a songwriter, recording artist, and producer hailing from St. Ann, Jamaica. The artist is well-known as an undergrounder writer within the music industry who produces mellow and exciting reggae and dancehall music. He has co-written songs for several famed artists who live in Italy and Germany that collaborate with Jamaican mainstream artists like Sizzla Kalonji and Luciano. Apart from pursuing his own music career, he also works as a consultant to help other independent musicians achieve their goals.
