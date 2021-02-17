Contify’s Market and Competitive Intelligence Solution helps a Sanitation Products Company Weather the Pandemic
Learn how a leading sanitation products company leveraged Contify’s Competitive Intelligence Platform to manage market uncertainties amidst the pandemic
As demand for sanitation products spiked, Contify enabled firms to use insights to make informed decisions, quickly adapt their strategy to better cater to their consumers’ needs,”VERMONT, WILLISTON, USA, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contify, the AI-enabled market and competitive intelligence solutions provider has announced that it has deployed its Market and Competitive Intelligence platform to help a global sanitation products company track its competitors, suppliers, and clients alike.
— Mohit Bhakuni, the Founder and CEO of Contify.
The company was looking for a market and competitive intelligence solution that could help their analysts aggregate relevant and strategic updates amidst the chaos wreaked by the global pandemic. The company needed to quickly implement systems to stay updated on their rapidly evolving market and competitive landscape.
Contify configured a customized version of its AI-enabled market and competitive intelligence platform that could:
1) Track relevant updates in the international markets on strategic moves by their competitors (product launches, expansion plans, M&As, financial & business performance), suppliers (product innovation, technological updates, bankruptcy, etc.), and client updates (new facility openings, new product launches, market-entry, sustainability targets, technology adoption, events, seminars, etc.)
2) Consolidate information from over 150 sector-specific magazines and journals in addition to Contify’s existing 200,000+ sources to track the company's competitors, suppliers, and customers using a tailored taxonomy
3)Disseminate personalized insights for different functions in the form of intelligence newsletters
4) Facilitates organization-wide access to the one centralized platform, while providing noise-free personalized insights to different users.
Contify’s Market and Competitive Intelligence solution saved the company 200+ hours of their analyst’s time spent each month in sourcing, curating, and disseminating intelligence. Contify’s advanced machine learning algorithms did the heavy-lifting of automating the information aggregation and structuring the relevant and strategic updates from the ocean of digital noise on the web.
“Contify helps us to collect competitive intelligence effortlessly. Their platform provides us personalized insights without clogging our email or creating unnecessary ‘noise’. We monitor and track what’s working and adjust continuously.” – Analyst, at the sanitation products company.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has introduced a new urgency to cleaning and disinfecting. Concurrently, sanitation products companies got exposed on multiple fronts to the disruption wrought by the COVID-19 outbreak. As demand for sanitation products spiked, Contify enabled firms to use insights to make informed decisions, quickly adapt their strategy to better cater to their consumers’ needs. Our clients leveraged our platform to keep a tab on key developments and formulate agile responses to the pandemic," adds Mohit Bhakuni, the Founder and CEO of Contify.
Contify caters to the unique market and competitive intelligence requirements of the businesses across industries such as manufacturing, automotive, banks, insurance, consulting, market research firms, Saas-based companies, technology, and pharma companies.
About Contify
Contify offers an AI-enabled Market and Competitive Intelligence solution that tracks information on competitors, customers, and industry segments. It enables users to collect, curate, and share information across the organization. Intelligent (actionable) information is mined by searching and analyzing information from over 200,000 online sources including news, company websites, social media, reviews, discussion forums, job postings, regulatory portals, and more. Visit us at https://www.contify.com/
