Field Technician Reporting System expands UK Operation
US Field Technician Technology Company XOi (www.xoi.io), has expanded their UK operation, which is developed into the UK and European MEP markets.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US Field Technician Technology Company XOi (www.xoi.io), has expanded their UK operation, through a UK collaboration which is being developed into the UK and European MEP markets.
Many US and UK clients in the M&E Equipment, Maintenance and Construction business have already benefitted from their field technology reporting software. The collaboration between XOi’s UK business with Marketing 4 Contractors has already proven successful with several new clients signing new deals.
The XOi Field Technician reporting system is unique in that it enables 2-way live communication via live video, photos, job management and reporting with Customers, other technicians and managers with instant job history. The system operates as a stand alone system but also integrates with many field service management systems to complement these systems and provide a complete seamless experience for field technicians and customers alike
Technicians receive job notifications and updates by managers from the desktop system which can be instantly accessed via the unique APP. Customers can also notify site issues with contractors - who can access customers devices remotely to enable full viewing of site issues before needing to despatch a technician to site.
Technicians can prepare estimates from customers sites for any further remedial works which can then be sent on via contractors estimating or field management software systems. The system works stand alone but can also integrate with 3rd party job management software. Instant remote access to the systems knowledgebase helps field technicians in completing jobs first time.
The system is designed to provide complete transparency and build trust between contractors and customers via a “show and tell” system. The idea originated from the car industry where this technology has been in existence for some time. What is impressive is the ROI with paybacks being achieved from the first job.
Contractors can now enjoy improved conversions from quoted extra works, reduced call backs and customer retention. A Video overview can be found here https://youtu.be/Jpg69yv0MW4
Trust and transparency has often been difficult to achieve with non-technical customers, but with this unique technology customers can now receive non-technical information which clearly details any issues with the equipment from any site.
About Marketing 4 Contractors
Marketing 4 Contractors is managed by Chris Gunn whose business provides speciality Products & Services for M&E and HVACR related to enhancing the sales for contractors and manufacturers.
Chris has 35 years of valuable experience in M&E. This valuable experience is now being developed in finding contractors the best possible solutions for their sales and marketing. The company has helped many specialists such as, Chiller & AC, Boiler, Lift, Fire Alarm companies etc. In fact the Business is the only specialist and professional M&E Maintenance and Construction marketing organisation which is helping the businesses make rapid progress.
Media Contact:
Chris Gunn, Marketing 4 Contractors
Contact Email: chris@marketingforcontractors.co.uk
Contact Phone: 01252-413596
Website: http://marketingforcontractors.co.uk/
Chris Gunn
Marketing 4 Contractors Ltd
+44 7894204666
chris@marketingforcontractors.co.uk
