ASRG Partners with Upstream to Enhance Automotive Cyber Threat Intelligence

ASRG community members will have access to enhanced automotive cyber threat intel powered in-part by Upstream’s AutoThreat® Intelligence

AutoThreat® is a key component in that project and mission, and by providing data and intel, Upstream is essential in the development of this model of cooperation within the automotive industry.” — John Heldreth, Founder of ASRG

HERZLIYA/ISRAEL, STUTTGART/GERMANY, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automotive Security Research Group (ASRG) today announced its partnership with Upstream Security, a leading provider of cloud-based automotive cybersecurity and data analytics solutions.

The Automotive Security Research Group (ASRG) works to promote the development of security solutions for automotive products and to create a community of shared resources and networking. Upstream’s AutoThreat® Intelligence and C4™ cybersecurity solutions, unlock the value of automotive data, ensuring that connected vehicles and mobility services are safe, secure, and operating optimally.

“Security is something that needs to be solved together, and there is often a reluctance for automotive stakeholders to share vulnerabilities or cyber issues related to their vehicles or components. ASRG’s goal is to remove that hesitation and to offer a safe and secure platform for intelligence sharing” explained John Heldreth, Founder of ASRG. “Upstream’s AutoThreat® is a key component in that project and mission, and by providing data and intel, Upstream is essential in the development of this model of cooperation within the automotive industry.”

By integrating automotive cyber threat data collected and analyzed by Upstream’s AutoThreat®, the Automotive Security Intelligence Project (ASIP) will provide ASRG members with a solution for relevant, trusted, and consolidated automotive-related threat intelligence.

The platform will be used to inform ASRG automotive stakeholders about potential cyber threats to automotive products and provide the opportunity for public researchers, universities, and or individuals from the private and public sector to anonymously submit automotive cyber threats or vulnerabilities.

“With the rise of cyber attacks against the automotive industry and the increasing risk related to connected vehicles, automotive stakeholders need clarity and visibility into the cyber threat landscape,” says Shachar Azriel, Upstream AutoThreat® Product Manager. “Upstream is proud to work with the ASRG to enhance the automotive cyber threat knowledge of their members.”

About The Automotive Security Research Group (ASRG)

The Automotive Security Research Group (ASRG) is a non-profit organization focused on the advancement of the automotive security industry. Through knowledge, networking, and collaboration, we enable the worldwide community of 6000+ members in 40 locations to create more secure products by building competencies in automotive security. To get more involved, make an impact on the industry, participate in a technical committee, or become part of a project, please reach out to us. You can find out more about ASRG at www.asrg.io, or send us an email at hello@asrg.io.

About Upstream Security

Upstream Security offers a cloud-based automotive cybersecurity and data analytics platform purpose-built for connected vehicles and smart mobility services. Upstream’s C4™ platform fuses machine learning, data normalization, and digital twin profiling technologies to detect anomalies in real-time using existing automotive data feeds. Coupled with AutoThreat® Intelligence, the first automotive cybersecurity threat intelligence feed, Upstream provides unparalleled cybersecurity and data-driven insights, readily available and seamlessly integrated into the customer’s environment. For more information visit: https://upstream.auto/

Upstream is privately funded by Alliance Ventures (Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi), Volvo Group, Hyundai, Nationwide Insurance, Salesforce Ventures, CRV, Glilot Capital Partners, and Maniv Mobility.