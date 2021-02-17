Geophysical Data Sales Market Grows With Increased Oil And Gas Exploration Activities

Geophysical Data Sales Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

Due to the increasing demand from the oil and gas industry, increased applications in oil and gas exploration activities in emerging countries contribute to the growth of the global geophysical data sales market. For instance, in 2018, the global consumption of fuel including oil and gas accounted for 4662.1- and 3309.4-million-ton oil equivalent (MTOE), respectively. Geophysical data sales are used in the oil and gas industry to obtain fast access to seismic data, state-of-the-art data center services, and robust networks and are also used to collect or evaluate core samples or cuttings. Thus, oil and gas exploration activities drove the demand for metals and minerals, which in turn propelled the revenues generated for the geophysical data sales market.

The sales of geophysical services market size is expected to grow from $1.72 billion in 2020 to $1.86 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The geophysical data collection market size is expected to reach $1.93 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 0.9%.

According to TBRC’s geophysical services industry analysis, major players in the market are Dawson Geophysical Company, EON Geosciences, Geotech Surveys, TGS Geophysical Company, Geophysical Survey Systems Inc., CGG SA, Fugro NV, Petroleum Geo-Services ASA, Phoenix Geophysics, SEA GEO SURVEYS PVT LTD, SA Global, Ramboll Group A/S, DMT, Schlumberger Limited BGP Inc., Spectrum Geo Inc., Sea Geo Surveys Pvt Ltd, ION Geophysical Corporation, Phoenix Geophysics Limited.

