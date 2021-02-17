Ultra-High Net Worth Individuals’ Preference For Private Charters Drives The Passenger Chartered Air Transport Market

Passenger Chartered Air Transport Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Passenger Chartered Air Transport Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

The increasing preference for private charters by ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNWI) is expected to drive the global passenger-chartered air transport market. Airline industry analysis shows that most UHNWI are inclined towards private charters rather than owning jets. In the Asia Pacific region, Australia leads the market with 57 charter jets for 27 billionaires, followed by Singapore which has 30 charter jets for their 28 billionaires. The prevalence of COVID-19 has also supported the growth of the market as the individuals travelling had to maintain social distancing and the UHNWIs were looking for safe and customized travel options. The growing preference for private charters contributes to the growth of the passenger-chartered air transport market.

The global passenger chartered air transport market is expected to grow from $31.82 billion in 2020 to $33.57 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The passenger air transportation market is expected to reach $39.84 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.4%.

The major players in the global passenger air charter industry are Air Charter Service Group Ltd., Air Partner Plc, Asia Jet Partners Ltd., ASIAN SKY GROUP, Delta Private Jets Inc., Flexjet LLC, Gama Aviation Plc, GlobeAir AG, NetJets Aviation Inc, XO Global LLC, VistaJet Group Holding Ltd, Deer Jet Co Ltd, TMC Jets, Jet Aviation AG, Luxaviation, Contour Aviation, TAG Aviation, Executive Jet Management, Líder Aviatio, PrivateFly, LILY JET, GlobeAir, Jet Linx Aviation, Solairus Aviation, Clay Lacy Aviation, MJets, Asian Aerospace, Premiair.

Passenger Chartered Air Transport Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides passenger chartered air transport market overview, forecast passenger chartered air transport market size and growth for the whole market, passenger chartered air transport market segments, and geographies, passenger chartered air transport market trends, passenger chartered air transport market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

