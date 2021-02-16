Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,014 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,053 in the last 365 days.

California plans to close troubled youth prisons after 80 years. But what comes next?

Prosecutors and judges must be reassured that counties have a safe and secure place to send teenagers convicted of the most violent offenses, or they will try and sentence them in the adult system, even some reform advocates say.

Feb 15, 2021

You just read:

California plans to close troubled youth prisons after 80 years. But what comes next?

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.