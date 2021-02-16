(Subscription required) Instead, the report warned, this money will probably leave many courts treading water. The report notes $50 million was added to the courts budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year to help deal with case backlogs. But this only partly offsets a $177 million budget reduction for trial court operations.
You just read:
Money for court case backlogs will likely leave them treading water
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.