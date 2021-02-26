Fresh Folds Laundromat Opens Top-of-the-Line Laundromat in Tacoma
Taking a new spin on laundromats, Fresh Folds Laundry proudly opens in the Tacoma area with ultra high-tech coinless machines.
Top-of-the-line Electrolux 450 G-Force high-speed washing machines are not only eco-friendly but minimize drying time, helping to preserve the integrity of garments when in the dryers. While patrons wait for their laundry, they can enjoy all of the amenities of Fresh Folds including free wifi, entertainment, charging stations, and more.
Customers easily load funds onto a reusable, reloadable card and simply scan the card on the machines to wash and dry, providing a more sanitary and coin-free experience.
In addition to self-service washing and drying machines, Fresh Folds Laundry offers drop off service for customers wishing to have Fresh Folds staff do their laundry for them and starts at just $1.50 per lb.
In Tacoma, the Fresh Folds Laundromat is located on 72nd & Portland Ave. and open from 8 am - 9 pm 7 days a week.
