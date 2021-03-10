QUALIDIT: Launches Their Data Quality Application To Restore the 15% of Lost Revenue
Qaulidit’s new data application will monitor data quality and empower users to correct their data, potentially saving companies millions of dollars.SANTIAGO, CHILE, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded by Lucas Ribeiro & Joseph Yelle, QUALIDIT is introducing their new application aimed towards surfacing insights on data quality. The company’s primary focus is based on the question, ‘How do you know the quality of your data?’. Some have a gut feeling about it, others simply trust their colleagues that it is managed, and others don’t know.
When asked what can data quality do for us? Joseph replies, 'Have you ever called a lead, and the number was incorrect? Or attempted to run a report and were missing results that should have been there? Those are just a few issues that we proactively identify with QUALIDIT'.
Why did you build QUALIDIT? Lucas explains. '...we’ve noticed a consistent lack of tools to assist in monitoring data quality. Traditionally, it requires a large effort to analyze only a small amount of data, much less monitor it. This is an impossible task to be done manually'.
What is the cost of data quality? Estimates from IBM indicate that poor data quality, in the United States, totals to over 3 trillion dollars in financial losses annually. MIT Sloan School of Management estimates 15% - 25% of revenue loss due to poor data quality.
QUALIDIT provides companies and their teams with an application to effectively manage data quality.
QUALIDIT Insights Dashboard
The company shares their latest offerings and how their application is simple to use. Business owners and teams can receive data quality insights based on the specific data source chosen. Qualidit generates a dashboard to manage each data source. Managing the data source will involve various scores, namely, the data quality health score. Also its utilization, consistency of its use, and its outliers. These dashboards will allow you to set custom notifications on each score. This will proactively identify when your data quality meets a company threshold.
QUALIDIT offers various packages for companies, and depending on the company’s needs, it can keep track of 5 to 50 datasets. Services include expert configuration, maintenance, and data quality blueprint.
More information about the QUALIDIT application is available from their website, where they also share information about the data management industry and explore important topics on how data quality Artificial Intelligence (AI) impacts and information security. The team at QUALIDIT will continue to provide companies with more information about managing their data quality.
About Qualidit
Qualidit, LLC provides data quality management solutions. Providing insights and support, the QUALIDIT application allows teams or any business user to manage their data quality, consistency, and outliers from a dashboard with simple navigation steps to track and resolve data errors when they occur.
Lucas Ribeiro
QUALIDIT
email us here