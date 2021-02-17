Dublin Attic And Wall Insulation Specialists Home Energy Assessment Launched

Usher Insulations announced that their new Home Energy Assessment service is now available for clients in Dublin and surrounding areas, who are looking to reduce their energy bills

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Ireland , Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Usher Insulations, a leading home insulation contractor in Dublin, Ireland, announced the launch of their new Home Energy Assessment service. The company can help homeowners to identify their building’s energy efficiency.

More information can be found at https://www.usherinsulations.com

The newly launched Home Energy Assessment service at Usher Insulations aims to identify the right steps to improve energy efficiency in each client’s home, in locations across the greater Dublin area including counties Louth, Meath, Kildare and Wicklow.

For homeowners looking to save heat and make their home warmer, more comfortable and energy efficient, getting a professional energy assessment can be an excellent solution.

Usher Insulations offers Home Energy Audit services that can identify areas of heat loss where they are losing energy unnecessarily and explain the benefits of home insulation to help clients increase home comfort levels, make valuable savings on their heating bills and help save the environment.

The Home Energy Consultant will carefully analyse all insulation levels, air leakage, and heating systems in all rooms from attic to basement, identifying where the client’s home is losing heat or wasting electricity, and how they can address it. The energy assessor will measure each home’s current energy use, analyse its weaknesses and prepare a report with recommendations on how to make the most effective energy-efficient upgrades and improvements.

They can further offer custom thermal insulation solutions to retrofit existing older houses or to install in new build homes that help clients reduce monthly utility bills and their carbon footprint, and increase the resale value of their property thanks to an improved home energy efficiency rating.

SEAI government grants for insulation are also available for homeowners and landlords whose houses were built and occupied before 2006.

In addition to providing Home Energy Assessment services, Usher Insulations also offers all types of house insulation including attic and roof insulation, pumped cavity wall insulation on external walls, internal wall drylining, floor insulation, fire protection insulation, acoustic soundproofing insulation, and BER Building Energy Rating assessments and certificates at an affordable price. For new builds, they also offer a complete airtightness build and testing service.

Usher Insulations is a family owned Irish company and has been in business for over 30 years. They use the highest quality products such as Kingspan Kooltherm, Ecobead Platinum, Moy Isover, Superglass and DamTec, and utilize the latest innovative installation techniques. With the recent announcement, the company is dedicated to providing its clients with expert advice and a cost-effective plan to save on home heating costs, while improving energy use and comfort.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Usher Insulations is devoted to offering clients of all dimensions the highest standards of advice and quality practical guidance and know-how. Feel assured that in calling us, you are getting the finest and most accomplished local service.”

Interested parties can find more by visiting the above-mentioned website.

Contact Info:

Name: Andrew Usher

Email: Send Email

Organization: Usher Insulations

Address: Unit 102 Coolmine Industrial Estate, Dublin, County Dublin D15 KN8X, Ireland

Phone: +353-1-820-1921

Website: https://www.usherinsulations.com/





