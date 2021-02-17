CGG: CGG Announces its Fourth Quarter 2020 Results On Friday March 5th, 2021

/EIN News/ -- CGG Announces its Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

On Friday March 5th, 2021

Paris, France – February 17, 2021

CGG will announce its fourth quarter 2020 results on Friday March 5th, 2021 before the opening of the Paris stock exchange:

The press release and the slide presentation will be made available on our website www.cgg.com at 7:00 am.

An English language analysts conference call is scheduled the same day at 8:00 am (Paris time) – 7:00 am (London time)

To follow the conference call, please access the audio webcast from your computer at www.cgg.com

A replay of the conference call will be made available the day after for a period of 12 months

Please dial 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time the following numbers:

France call-in: +33(0) 1 70 70 07 81 UK call-in: +44(0) 844 4819 752 Access Code: 2455854

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 3,700 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and solutions that support our clients to more efficiently and responsibly solve complex natural resource, environmental and infrastructure challenges. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations

Christophe Barnini

Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11

E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com





