Virtual public meeting Feb. 23 to discuss rebuilding I-69 between Marshall and Charlotte

Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is hosting a virtual open house to discuss the I-69 rebuilding project in Calhoun and Eaton counties.

WHO: MDOT representatives Residents Business owners Community leaders Media

WHEN: 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021

WHERE: Click here to join the Microsoft Teams Virtual Public Meeting To join by phone without using Internet, call 248-509-0316 Conference ID: 857 841 859#

Accommodations can be made of persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please send a request at least seven days prior to the event to:

Orlando T. Curry 425 W. Ottawa St. Lansing, MI 48909 Phone: 517-241-7462 Fax: 517-335-0945 TTY: 844-578-6563 CurryO@Michigan.gov

BACKGROUND: Work will begin in early March. Both directions of I-69 will be rebuilt from Ainger Road in Olivet to Island Highway in Charlotte. Many of the bridges over I-69 in Calhoun and Eaton counties will be repaired this year. Work in 2022 and 2023 will include rebuilding I-69 from I-94 in Marshall to Ainger Road.

Attendees will be able to join the virtual meeting to hear more about the project plans, ask questions, and provide feedback.

Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any concerns that may result from the project. Please submit public comment by March 9. Provide your comments and questions using the online comment form, by mail, e-mail or phone to MDOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or:

Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section Van Wagoner Building 425 West Ottawa St. PO Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909

Copies of the meeting presentation will be available by mail or e-mail. Contact Monica Monsma at 517-335-4381 or MonsmaM@Michigan.gov to request a copy.