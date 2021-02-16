Maryland State Police Seek Assistance In Investigating Unsolved Fatal Hit-And-Run Crashes

February 16, 2021

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in investigating several unsolved fatal hit-and-run crashes that have been reported over the past year.

These crashes occurred between Feb. 29, 2020 and Sept. 27, 2020 in Howard, Baltimore and Prince George’s counties. None of these cases are believed to be connected.

The most recent case occurred between 9:15 and 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 27, 2020 in Howard County. According to investigators, the suspect vehicle struck three people who had been involved in two other crashes moments prior to the fatal incident.

The series of three crashes occurred on southbound Interstate-95 near Route 100. The first crash occurred when a 2020 Nissan Armada struck a deer, then traveled onto the left shoulder and struck the guardrail. A portion of the vehicle remained in the fast lane of I-95. The driver activated the hazard lamps on the car.

The second crash occurred when a southbound 2018 Chrysler Pacifica struck the Nissan on the passenger side. The driver of the Chrysler, later identified as Russell Eggleton, 40, of Virginia, pulled to the left shoulder in front of the Nissan and stopped.

The hit-and-run crash occurred when an unidentified vehicle traveling southbound struck Kazeem Afolabi, 44, and Khadija Aremu, 40, both of California, the two occupants of the Nissan, who were believed to be standing behind their car. That same vehicle then struck Eggleton, who was standing at the front of the Nissan. The driver did not stop and fled the scene. All three were transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore for treatment of their injuries. Eggleton died at the hospital.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Maryland State Police Waterloo Barrack at 410-799-2101.

_____

Troopers are also continuing to investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed one person and injured another early in the morning on Aug. 12, 2020 in Baltimore County.

Shortly after 4:20 a.m., the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack received two calls regarding a disabled vehicle in the center lane of the inner loop on Interstate 695 between I-95 and Philadelphia Road in Rosedale, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, when troopers arrived at the scene they found two pedestrians who were struck by the disabled vehicle, a grey Ford Taurus.

One of the victims, Amira Geovoni Jennings, 17, of Baltimore, Maryland was declared deceased at the scene. The other victim, an 18-year-old male, was transported by ambulance to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, the suspect vehicle, which is possibly a dark grey Infiniti G37. Infinity G25 or Infiniti Q40, swerved around the Ford and struck the victims, who were standing in front of their vehicle. The suspect vehicle fled the scene after the crash.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack at 410-780-2700.

_____

On March 1, 2020, Earl Rogers Sr., 74, of Largo, Maryland was fatally struck on southbound Route 4 at Old Marlboro Pike in Forestville, Maryland.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. on March 1, 911 callers to the Forestville Barrack reported seeing a pedestrian struck by at least one and possibly two vehicles on southbound Rt. 4 at Old Marlboro Pike, Forestville. Troopers responding to the scene found the victim, later identified as Rogers, lying in the grass off the right shoulder of the roadway. Emergency medical services personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

A description of either of the striking vehicles is not known at this time. Anyone who may have witnessed this fatal hit and run is urged to contact the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack at at 301-568-8101.

_____

Finally, troopers are still searching for the driver 2018/19 silver Nissan Altima, wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian that occurred early in the morning on Feb. 29, 2020 along I-495 at northbound I-95 in College Park.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 29, 2020, the Maryland State Police College Park Barracks received a 911 call from a motorist reporting what appeared to be a body lying in the gore area between the inner loop of I-495 and the ramp for northbound I-95.

Troopers responded and found the unidentified victim, later identified as Henry Washington, 60, of Washington, D.C. Responding emergency medical services personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates Washington was walking when he was struck by the unknown vehicle. Maryland State Police crime scene technicians have recovered vehicle debris that indicates the striking vehicle may have been a silver Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101.

Callers may remain anonymous in all four of these cases.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communication, 410-653-4236 or msp.media@maryland.gov