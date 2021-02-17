You’re invited to a black crappie regulations review virtual public meeting for the Northwest Region

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will host a virtual public meeting for Commission Managed Impoundments and other Northwest Region resources on Feb. 23 from 6-8 p.m. CT (7-9 p.m. ET). The objective of the conversation will be to gather stakeholder input on current black crappie regulations and will focus on statewide opinions as well as resource specific regulations.

The meeting will be conducted via Microsoft Teams. To participate, each person will need a computer with a camera and internet access or a smartphone or tablet with the Microsoft Teams App downloaded. A link will be emailed prior to the meeting and each participant will simply click the link to join the meeting. There will be 20 spots available for each meeting. If you would like to attend and participate in black crappie management in Florida, send an email to Crappie@MyFWC.com two days before the meeting and provide your name, email address and phone number.

If you have questions about these meetings or the Black Crappie Management Plan, send an email to Crappie@MyFWC.com. Go to MyFWC.com/crappiemanagement for the full list of meetings.